Coming Soon: Global's New and Returning Series For 2020/21

New Global Original Event Series Departure, Plus Newly Licensed Series The Equalizer and neXt Headline Global's Fall Schedule



Season 4 of Global Original Private Eyes Joins Returning Fall-Favourite Hits New Amsterdam , Survivor, Evil, and More



2020 Canadian Country Music Awards Saddle Up September 27 th with All-New Production Format on Global



Global Original Legal Drama Family Law and Season 2 of Medical Drama Nurses Slated for 2021



Stream Anytime with the Global TV App



TORONTO , June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Global unveiled its 2020/21 programming slate loaded with new, high profile series and returning hits to create a dynamic and solid schedule of premium content. On the heels of yesterday's announcement about new pickups 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, Global adds three new primetime shows to its fall lineup. Starring Emmy® winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Oscar® winner Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World), the much-anticipated North American debut of Global Original event series Departure lands this fall on Global, along with licensed series The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah ( Chicago , Bessie), who also serves as executive producer, and sci-fi drama neXt starring John Slattery (Mad Men). These new series join Global's 19 returning primetime hit shows offering compelling dramas, hilarious comedies, and beloved reality series.



"During an unprecedented time of uncertainty with production shutdowns, Global has built a balanced and trusted schedule with content ready to air this fall," said Troy Reeb , Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Featuring buzz-worthy new dramas and proven successful hits, Global is positioned to deliver viewers a solid and entertaining fall lineup."



NEW FALL PRIMETIME SERIES

Departure

Departure is a six-part event series that follows the investigation into the shocking disappearance of Flight 716, a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Panjabi) is brought in by her mentor Howard Lawson (Plummer) to lead the team looking into the crash. Click here to watch the trailer.



The Equalizer

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award® nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah ( Chicago , Bessie) as Robyn McCall , an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.



neXt

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand. Click here to watch the trailer.



MEDIA NOTE: Full descriptions of Global's new fall series available for download here.



RETURNING SERIES AND SPECIALS

In addition to Global's star-studded new series, Global welcomes back an impressive roster of 30 perennial hits across all TV genres this fall.

DRAMA AND REALITY

From character-driven dramas, to crime solving investigative series, Global is home to some of the boldest dramas and most adventurous reality series on TV including: medical drama and last fall's Top 10 program New Amsterdam ; psychological thriller Evil; Dick Wolf's Top 20 hits for total viewers FBI and FBI: Most Wanted*; captivating crime thriller The Blacklist; action-adventure series MacGyver; military drama SEAL Team; Top 20 legal drama Bull; and franchise juggernaut NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans .



Last fall and spring's most-watched series, reality champ Survivor returns for a 41st Season offering viewers more must-see TV moments.



COMEDY

Global packs on the laughs this fall with returning comedy favourites The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield and The Unicorn starring Walton Goggins .



Plus, fresh off its win of the coveted Golden Screen Award for Canada's most-watched comedy or drama, smash-hit detective series Private Eyes Season 4 joins Global's fall lineup. Featuring 12 new episodes, Shade ( Jason Priestley ) and Angie ( Cindy Sampson ) are back on the case and have their hands full of new twisty, thrilling, and dangerous cases to solve. Production partners Corus Entertainment and leading independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) are also proud to announce the renewal for Season 5 of the popular international hit series, which will air on Global later in 2021.



SPECIALS

Global celebrates the best of Canadian country music with 2020 Canadian Country Music Awards airing Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET /PT on Global. Uniting fans and an entire nation, this year's broadcast will take place in both Toronto and Nashville and feature performances, collaborations, and some heartfelt surprise moments. With a backdrop of rolling hills and wide-open spaces, the CCMA's are bringing country back to the country for this incredibly special show in an all-new format.



NEWS, FACTUAL, AND ENTERTAINMENT

Committed to providing Canadians with accurate, balanced, timely and comprehensive news coverage, Global News has become the #1 digital news brand in Canada ** with content being consumed on more platforms than any other news outlet in the country. Global News continues into 2020/21 with flagship newscast Global National, and local daily newscasts across the country.



New this fall, Emmy® Award-winning newsmagazine 60 Minutes, and the award-winning law and justice series 48 Hours, join Global's repertoire of compelling investigative storytelling and crime genre, along with a new season of Global's Crime Beat, a true crime series that takes viewers deep into some of Canada's most infamous criminal cases.



For the lifestyle and entertainment lovers, The Morning Show returns with a new season featuring celebrity guests, lifestyle contributors, and fun informative segments. Hosted by Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie , The Morning Show touches on all the trending topics that Canadians are talking about. Then, always delivering the latest in entertainment news, ET Canada returns for a 16th season. Hosted by Cheryl Hickey , with Senior Entertainment Reporter Roz Weston , Entertainment Reporters Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante , Correspondent Keshia Chanté, and Digital Reporters Graeme O'Neil and Morgan Hoffman , ET Canada continues to bring viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood .



DAYTIME AND LATE NIGHT

Keeping viewers entertained from day to night, Global offers engaging and entertaining content throughout the day with returning daytime talk show series The Talk, Tamron Hall and Rachael Ray . While Global's late night offering also returns with a new season of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Season 2 of freshman series A Little Late with Lilly Singh , while EMMY® Award-winning series Saturday Night Live will also return.



A full list of premiere dates and times from Global's fall lineup will be announced soon.



2021

Looking ahead to 2021, Global serves up fresh Original content and top performing returning shows. Last fall's #1 new series Prodigal Son returns for a bone-chilling sophomore season, along with Season 4 of Canada's Top 5 program 9-1-1, and the adrenaline-fueled S.W.A.T. Global Original legal drama Family Law debuts starring Jewel Staite (Firefly) and Victor Garber (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), and Season 2 of Global original breakout hit Nurses, from ICF Films and eOne, also joins the 2021 schedule.

Global's award-winning lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV app. The Global TV App recently added Adult Swim and National Geographic to the platform, giving viewers even more premium content alongside its suite of top specialty networks including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, HISTORY®, Showcase, Slice, and free, 24/7 access to local and national news feeds from Global News. Download the Global TV App today and log in with a TV provider subscription to access shows like Rick & Morty, The Incredible Dr. Pol, Vikings, Island of Bryan, Top Chef Canada, Outlander, The Sinner, Vanderpump Rules and so much more. All series are available live and on demand with a subscription to that network.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.



Sources: Numeris PPM Data, FL19 ( Sep 16 – Dec 22/19), Confirmed data, 3+ airings, Total Canada, AMA (000), A25-54 unless otherwise stated, Total Viewers=Ind. 2+, CDN CONV ENG COM National Networks

*SP'20 ( Jan 6 – May 31/20)

** April 2020 ComScore



