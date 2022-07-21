‘You coming in?’: Nicola Coughlan teases Penelope-Colin romance in Bridgerton season three launch

Netflix has announced that Bridgerton season three is now filming, and shared a cast video including Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

The Netflix period drama is inspired by Julia Quinn’s series of romance novels, with each book based on a different member of the Bridgerton family.

Season one focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), while season two was all about eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). As a result, many fans had believed that series three would be about Benedict, who is played by Luke Thompson.

However, earlier this year, Coughlan confirmed Netflix would be breaking away from the order of Quinn’s bestselling romance novels such that season three would focus on the budding romance between her character Penelope Featherington and the youngest Bridgerton son Colin (played by Newton).

Now, Coughlan has teased their relationship in the season three announcement video, which was shared on Netflix’s social media channels on Wednesday (20 July).

In the video, Newton as Colin opens the door of a carriage to reveal Coughlan who says: “Bridgerton season three filming has officially begun.”

She then turns to Newton and asks him: “You coming in?”

“Let’s go,” the actor replied, before joining his on-screen partner in the carriage.

In an interview with The Independent, Newton discussed his on-set relationship with Coughlan, whose character has harboured romantic feelings for Colin since season one.

Newton said the pair clicked “from day one” and would often meet up for “a little gossip” between scenes, which felt apt, after Penelope was revealed in the season one finale as the Ton’s undercover gossipmonger, Lady Whistledown herself.

While a release date is yet to be announced, Bridgerton season three is expected to be released in the spring/summer of 2023.