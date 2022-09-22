Coming next week: An updatable eEdition with the latest news and sports, and much more

We’re launching a major upgrade to our popular eEdition next week that will give Idaho Statesman subscribers all the latest local news and sports, plus much more, in the newspaper-like format many prefer.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, local news and sports that doesn’t make the print edition will be added to the morning eEdition. That includes our coverage of Boise State football games, high school state championships, City Council meetings — even those notoriously late election results.

The eEdition also features dozens of pages of additional content, including national and world news and sports.

For our current eEdition readers, this means you’ll still get your news in a newspaper-style format, but it will now include late-breaking news that won’t appear in that day’s print paper. Readers of our Idaho Statesman Now live edition will get all the additional content published in our eEdition, allowing you to read all your news and sports in one place.

And for our print subscribers, I hope you’ll give this a test drive. All of the deadline limitations have been removed, allowing us to give you a digital paper like we would have produced back in the days of middle-of-the-night deadlines, but with so much more content.

Here’s how the new eEdition works:

In the front, you’ll find the latest and the most important local news and sports. That section will include nearly all of our coverage from the previous day, no matter how late. We’ll group like items together as much as we can, to make it easier to find what’s most important to you. We will update, or add, a story in the morning if there’s a major development.

In the middle, you’ll find obituaries, legal and classified ads, comics, puzzles, local advertising and the Opinion section. Stories from “Scene,” our entertainment and things to do section, will also appear here.

In the back, you’ll find dozens of “Extra” pages full of additional stories and photography, from politics to food to business to sports.

Story continues

Our eEdition and Idaho Statesman Now readers will continue to get an email at about 5 a.m. every day letting you know that the new eEdition is ready to read.

All print subscribers have free access to the eEdition, as well as IdahoStatesman.com and the Statesman apps. All you have to do is go to IdahoStatesman.com/activate and activate your digital access.

I truly believe this is the best move for our readers — a blend of our traditional print past and our faster-moving digital future.

I want to know what you think. We’ll be sending out a survey, but I also encourage you to email me with your feedback.

Chadd Cripe is editor of the Idaho Statesman. He has worked in the newsroom for 26 years. Contact him at ccripe@idahostatesman.com.