Coming next week: Best NASCAR driver by number

Who wore it best? As it applies to NASCAR, that age-old question might refer to fire suits, driving gloves or helmets.

This summer, NASCAR.com is taking a different tack — with car numbers. Our Driver by Number project will ask: Which driver either had the most success or was most emblematic with the closest association with every car number ever run in NASCAR’s top division.

We’ll be counting up all summer long with weekly reveals and features, from Nos. 1 to 99 and including all the aughts (No. 0, 00, 01 … ), taken 10 at a time. And we start on June 4 at 9 a.m. ET with numbers 1-10.

Check in every Tuesday to see who made our Driver by Number list, determined by statistical analysis and research from our archives. Then feel free to chime in with your picks and join the time-worn debate of who wore each car number the best.