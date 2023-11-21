Coming to KC: Los Lobos at Ameristar, Morris Day, Samantha Fish, Lettuce, Nekko Case

On sale Friday, Nov. 24

Los Lobos, May 10, Ameristar. $45-$65

Morris Day and the Time will play Feb. 9 at the Uptown.

Just announced

Casey Donahew, Jan. 11, Madrid. $35-$79.50

Tyler Henry, Jan. 11, Midland. $59.50-$150

Morris Day and the Time, Feb. 9, Uptown. $45-$278

Lettuce, Feb. 10, Liberty Hall. $37-$67

Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton, Feb. 22, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Neko Case, April 5, Liberty Hall. $36-$51

Phase Fest featuring Yellowcard, Bayside and more, June 2, Legends Field. $49-$300

Killer Queen, July 18, Uptown. $39-$178

Kansas City native Samantha Fish will bring her jazzy blues to The Truman on Feb. 22. Joining her will be Jesse Dayton, with whom she collaborated on the recent album “Death Wish Blues.”

Canceled

Canceled: Patrick Droney, Dec. 11, Madrid. $25-$101.50

Also on sale

The Schwag, Nov. 23, Uptown. $15

Anthony Gomes, Nov. 24, Knuckleheads. $25

Danielle Nicole, Nov. 24, Uptown. $25-$35

Mariah Carey, Nov. 24, T-Mobile Center. $59.95-$499.95

Elton Dan & Friends, Nov. 25, Uptown. $23-$78

Landslide, Nov. 25, Knuckleheads. $20

Pentatonix, Nov. 26, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$249.50

Alt-J with Meagre Martin, Nov. 27, Midland. $49.50-$79.50

Free Throw with Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Nov. 28, RecordBar. $25

Tommy Emmanuel, Nov. 28, Uptown. $35-$55

Dvsn, Nov. 29, The Truman. $30-$60

Amy Grant with Michael W. Smith, Nov. 30, Music Hall. $79.50-$179.50

Fit for an Autopsy and Exodus with Darkest Hour and Undeath, Nov. 30, Granada. $28

Fortune Feimster, Nov. 30, Midland. $29.50-$165.00

The Japanese House, Nov. 30, Liberty Hall. $27-$51

Jon Pardi, Nov. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.75-$109.75

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Nov. 30, Encore. $25

December

Adventure Club with Hairitage, YDG and Gorilla T, Dec. 1, Midland. $23.50-$40

Cedric the Entertainer, Felipe Esparza, D.L. Hughley, Gary Owen and Eddie Griffin, Dec. 1, T-Mobile Center. $75-$150

“Dirty Dancing” in Concert, Dec. 1, Music Hall. $42-$92

Heartless Bastards, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26

Marshall Tucker Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $48-$200

Maddie & Tae, Dec. 1, The Truman. $30-$125

The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 1, Uptown. $35-$75

Truth, Dec. 1, Madrid. $20-$60

Westend, Dec. 1, Mosaic. $20

Angel Du$t, Dec. 2, Bottleneck. $21

Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas 2023, Dec. 2, Connection Point Church. $31-$75

Story continues

Danny Gokey with Mac Powell, and Natalie Grant, Dec. 2, Sheffield Family Life Center. $26.78-$55

Mike Zito, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $20

Grupo Frontera, Dec. 3, Midland. $53-$123

Kitchen Dwellers, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $20

Mae, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $27

Pasquale Grasso, Dec. 4-5, Lied Center. $19-$35

Chase Matthew, Dec. 5, Midland. $21.50-$31.50

Hail the Sun with Kaonashi, Tsosis and Glasslands, Dec. 5, Granada. $25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 5, Kauffman Center. $20-$72

Russell Dickerson, Dylan Scott, Jackson Dean, Morgan Evans and Chase Matthew, Dec. 5, Midland. $26.50-$36.50

Shane Mauss, Dec. 6, RecordBar. $31.16

Level Up, Dec. 7, RecordBar. $30

Pony Bradshaw, Dec. 7, Bottleneck. $20

TDJ, Dec. 7, Encore. $20

Barrett Martin, Dec. 8, RecordBar. $42.49

The Beautiful Ones, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Joe Gatto, Dec. 8, Midland. $39.75-$59.75

John Waite, Dec. 8, Ameristar. $35-$50

Moon Taxi with The Stews, Dec. 8, The Truman. $25

Old Dominion with Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan, Dec. 8, T-Mobile Center. $29-$407

TobyMac with Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton and more, Dec. 8-9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $20-$94.75

Bear Grillz, Dec. 9, Aura. $25

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. $30

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Mireya Ramos and The Burney Sisters, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Mark Normand, Dec. 9, Uptown. $35-$159.75

Tape B, Dec. 9, RecordBar. $20-$25

Funky Butt Brass Band, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Emory, The Almost and Bad Luck, Dec. 11, RecordBar. $25

JD McPherson, Dec. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show, Dec. 12, Midland. $49.50-$99.50

Jim Brickman, Dec. 13, Folly. $35-$70

Hamilton Loomis, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $20

The Menzingers, Dec. 14, Liberty Hall. $34-$50

Riot Ten with Rzrkt and Ghost in Real Life, Dec. 14, The Truman. $20-$45

Dan Tedesco, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $20

This Is Important Podcast Live!, Dec. 15, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Jackyl, Dec. 16, Uptown. $29.89-$39.50

Must Die!, Dec. 16, Aura. $20

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 16, T-Mobile Center. $39-$119.75

Tvboo, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$55

Alexandra Kay with Haley Mae Campbell, Dec. 17, Madrid. $24-$45

Girl Named Tom, Dec. 17, Folly. $50-$60

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. $37.50

G-Space, Dec. 22, Encore. $25

Laura Jane Grace with Mya Byrne, Dec. 29, Granada. $25

Jam, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$59

January

Robert Ellis, Jan. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

G Jones, Jan. 11, Uptown. $25-$106

Ghastly, Jan. 13, Aura. $30

Revelation and Get Lucky, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $20

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King, Jan. 16, Uptown. $30-$98

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jan. 18, Liberty Hall. Sold out.

Dirt Monkey with Vctre, Jan. 19, The Truman. $20-$50

Little Texas, Jan. 19, Ameristar. $35-$50

Lyn Lapid, Jan. 19, Record Bar. $22-$82

Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Jan. 19, Yardley Hall. $12-$45

Anthony Corder and Ted Poley, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $28.50

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” Live: King for a Day, Jan. 20, Kauffman Center. $47.05-$88.25

Platinum Rock Legends, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Foy Vance with Bonnie Bishop, Jan. 24, The Truman. $29.50-$44.50

Disney on Ice, “Into the Magic,” Jan. 25-28, T-Mobile Center. $17-$95

Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, Jan. 25, Uptown. $69-$378

San Holo with Droeloe and OddKidOut, Jan. 25, The Truman. $24.50-$60

Holding Absence, Jan. 27, Granada. $22

The Hot Sardines, Jan. 27, Folly. $25-$60

Oliverse, Jan. 27, Aura. $20

Poison Overdose and Motley Crucial, Jan. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Sonic Symphony, Jan. 27, Music Hall. $45-$118

ABBA Mania, Jan. 28, Uptown. $25-$132

February

Disturbed, Feb. 2, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$124.50

Hairball, Feb. 2, Ameristar. $25-$145

Brincos Dieras, Feb. 3, Midland. $50-$199

Mike Epps with DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Mojo Brookzz, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $59.50-$199.50

Lee Brice, Feb. 3, Kauffman Center. $44-$98

Prairie Winds Festival with The Westerlies, Feb. 3, Lied Center. $14-$25

Kathy Griffin, Feb. 4, Uptown. $39.50-$283

Dylan LeBlanc, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Black Violin Experience, Feb. 7, Kauffman Center. $44-$194.13

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 7, Madrid. $25-$100

Voices of Service, Feb. 7, Lied Center. $11-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Conversations” featuring Lisa Henry, Feb. 9-10, Folly. $20-$100

Neck Deep with Drain, Bearings and Higher Power, Feb. 9, The Truman. $39.50-$75

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Dogs in a Pile, Feb. 10, The Truman. $26-$50

Crosses, Feb. 10, The Truman. $39.50

Nate Bargatze, Feb. 10, T-Mobile Center. $39.75-$99.75

Pantera with Lamb of God, Feb. 13, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$194.50

Joseph Hall, Feb. 14, Knucklehads. $25-$40

Playboi Carti with Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, Feb. 14, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$159.50

Eric Bellinger, Feb. 15, Madrid. $25-$49.50

Kxllswxtch, Feb. 15, Encore. $20

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 16-17, Ameristar. $65-$215

Damn Tall Buildings, Feb. 17, Polsky Theatre. $12-$35

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, Feb. 17, T-Mobile Center. $54.95-$1,495

Band of Horses, Feb. 18, Uptown. $36-$243

Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 21, Liberty Hall. $45-$126

Subtronics with Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey and more, Feb. 21, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.5-$49.50

Darcy & Jer, Feb. 22, Folly. $52.50

Leanne Morgan, Feb. 22-23, Midland. $39.75-$69.75

Scotty McCreery with Anne Wilson and Noah Hicks, Feb. 22, Cable Dahmer Arena. $35-$144

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 23, Folly. $25-$200

Diane Schuur, Feb. 24, Folly. $25-$60

Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 24, Uptown. $30-$228

Winterlude Jazz Festival: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24, Yardley Hall. $12-$45

Gideon with Left to Suffer, Fox Lake and No Cure, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $20

March

The Doo Wop Project, March 1, Yardley Hall . $12-$45

Leo Kottke, March 1, Lied Center. $14-$40

Drake with J. Cole, March 2-3, T-Mobile Center. $144.95-$975

Lany, March 4, Uptown. $35.50-$85.50

The Moss, March 5, RecordBar. $20

The Irish Tenors, March 6, Kauffman Center. $43-$97

Flogging Molly with Amigo the Devil, March 8, Uptown. $49-$79

Petey, March 8, Madird. $25-$39.50

The Surfrajettes with McCharmlys, March 8, RecordBar. $25.49

Blackberry Smoke, March 9, Uptown. $35-$69

John Moreland, March 9, Knuckleheads. $25-$47.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Iconic Masters: Bird, Monk, Duke and More” featuring John Beasley March 9, Kauffman Center. $20-$72

Norman Brown, March 9, Folly. $25-$60

Bombay Bicycle Club, March 11, Liberty Hall. $32-$51

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum with Season to Risk, March 11, RecordBar. $30.02

Shane Hennessy, March 12, Lied Center. $16-$30

Bruce Hornsby and YMusic, March 14, Kauffman Center. $51-$111

Jo Koy, March 14, Midland. $39-$69.50

Tropidelic with Ubi of Ces Cru and The Palmer Squares, March 15, RecordBar. $20

Zeds Dead, March 15, Midland. $38-$50

Barely Alive with Beastboi and Villa, March 16, The Truman. $23.50-$55

The Elders, March 16-17, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Phoebe Hunt, March 16, Folly. $20-$50

Sir Chloe, March 16, Madrid. $23-$35

Black Flag, March 20, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$43.50

Jim Jefferies, March 23, Midland. $49.75-$99.75

Sleater-Kinney, March 25, The Truman. $35-$70

Bad Bunny, March 26, T-Mobile Center. $141.95-$1,01.95

Kaivon, March 29, The Truman. $20-$30

Amy LaVere and Will Sexton, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20

April

Mandy Patinkin, April 1, Lied Center. $21-$60

Jonathan McReynolds, April 3, Madrid. $30

Steve Hackett, April 3, Uptown. $34.50-$317

Eslabón Armado, April 6, Midland. $59-$149

Matthew Whitaker Quintet, April 6, Folly. $25-$60

Randy Rainbow, April 6, Uptown. $39.50-$75

Dan + Shay, April 7, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$154.50

Chappell Roan, April 8, The Truman. $34.50-$70

Hannah Wicklund, April 8, Encore. $20

Tyler Ramsey, April 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Geoff Tate, April 10, Knuckleheads. $32.50

Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee, April 11, T-Mobile Center. $44.95-$139.95

The Wood Brothers, April 11, Madrid. $36-$76

49 Winchester with Reid Haughton, April 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Croce Plays Croce featuring A.J. Croce, April 13, Kauffman Center. $46-$111

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 17, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Sierra Ferrell, April 17, The Truman. $30-$60

BoyWithUke, April 18, The Truman. $25-$55

Jimmy Carr, April 18, Midland. $44.50-$64.50

AJR, April 19, T-Mobile Center. $49-$129.50

Josh Abbott, April 19, Uptown. $25-$59

Saint Motel, April 19, The Truman. $26-$50

Starset, April 19, Liberty Hall. $30-$49.50

Brian Regan, April 20, Uptown. $45-$198

Kansas Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, April 20, Liberty Hall. $35

The Brother Brothers, April 23, Lied Center. $16-$30

Caroline Rose, April 24, RecordBar. $25

Jeff Dunham, April 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $60-$231.50

Taylor Acorn, April 25, RecordBar. $20

Minnesota, April 26, Encore. $20-$30

Alex Cuba, April 27, Folly. $20-$50

“Batman” (1989) in Concert, April 27, Music Hall. $43-$93

Bianca Del Rio, April 28, Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Mike, April 28, RecordBar. $20

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, April 30, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$107.50

Sessanta featuring Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, April 30, Azura Amphitheater. $64.50-$139.50

May-August

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, May 1, Uptown. $59.75-$129.75

Greta Van Fleet with Geese, May 2, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$119.50

SiM with Fame on Fire and Within Destruction, May 3, Liberty Hall. $27-$49

Air Supply, May 4, Ameristar. $68-$90

Alan Doyle with Adam Baldwin, May 8, Knuckleheads. $45

Sam Barber, May 8, The Truman. $20

Ashley McBryde, May 9, Uptown. $35-$89

Young Dubliners, May 9, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Donny Benét, May 10, The Truman. $22-$44

NF, May 10, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$109.50

Beth Hart, May 11, Uptown. $45-$98

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “This Is Kansas City” featuring Deborah Brown and Bobby Watson, May 17-18, Kauffman Center. $20-$100

Pepe Aguilar, May 25, T-Mobile Center. $35-$345

Jacob Collier with Emily King, May 31, Music Hall. $39.50-$194.50

Sarah Jarosz, June 4, Knuckleheads. $30-$80

Noah Kahan, June 5, Azura Amphitheater. $46-$150.50

Creedence Revived, June 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Tom Segura, June 7, Starlight. $59.50-$149.50

Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce, June 8, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$184.50

Excision, June 11, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$79.50

Chris Stapleton with Marcus King and Allen Stone, June 12, T-Mobile Center. $64.75-$475

Wanda Sykes, June 15, Music Hall. $45-$69.50

Buddy Guy, June 19, Lied Center. $21-$60

Brad Williams, June 22, Uptown. $29.50-$252

Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, June 25, Starlight. $29.95-$199.95

Parker McCollum with Corey Kent, June 29, Starlight. $27.50-$84.50

Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, July 6, Arrowhead. $45-$368.75

Niall Horan, July 16, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Jason Mraz, July 21, Starlight. $30.50-$125

Olivia Rodrigo, July 26, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$199.50

Morgan Wallen with Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Ella Langley, Aug. 1-2, Arrowhead. $349.75-$1,299.75.

Cody Jinks, Aug. 3, Starlight. $33.50-$250

Blink-182 with Pierce the Veil, Aug. 9, T-Mobile Center. $45-$595

Hozier, Aug. 9, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50

Green Day, Aug. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$199.50

Zach Bryan with Levi Turner Matt Maeson, Aug. 20-21, T-Mobile Center. $54-$320

O.A.R., Sept. 5, Starlight. $29.50-$125

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com