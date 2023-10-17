Coming to KC: Big comedy show and Disturbed at T-Mobile Center, plus Parker McCollum

On sale Thursday, Oct. 19

Crosses, Feb. 10, The Truman. $39.50

On sale Friday, Oct. 20

The heavy metal band Disturbed will play at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 2.

Disturbed, Feb. 2, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$124.50

Dylan LeBlanc, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Josh Abbott, April 19, Uptown. $25-$59

Mike, April 28, RecordBar. Ticket prices TBA.

Jacob Collier with Emily King, May 31, Music Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Parker McCollum with Corey Kent, June 29, Starlight. Ticket prices TBA.

Americana and country music star Parker McCollum will perform June 29 at the Starlight.

Just announced

Laura Noble, Nov. 18, VooDoo. $30-$100

Cedric the Entertainer, Felipe Esparza, D.L. Hughley, Gary Owen and Eddie Griffin, Dec. 1, T-Mobile Center. $75-$150

Jim Jefferies, March 23, Midland. $49.75-$99.75

Also on sale

Chris Distefano, Oct. 19, Uptown. $39-$49

Doobie with Call Me Karizma, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $25-$125

Lacuna Coil with Fear Factory and Lions at the Gate, Oct. 19, Granada. $29.50

Steve Million and Dave Brandom with Peligro, Oct. 19, Uptown Lounge. $20

Ward Davis, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $20-$100

Amigo the Devil, Oct. 20, Madrid. $25-$41

Ben Rector with Jordan Searcy, Oct. 20, Midland. $35-$89.50

Big Gigantic with Levity, Oct. 20, KC Live! $25-$80

Hannah Berner, Oct. 20, The Truman. $35

Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 20, Folly. $12.50-$90

KC Bonzo Blowout, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $25

Mr Crowley, Oct. 20, Granada. $20

Night Ranger, Oct. 20, Ameristar. $50-$119

Nobuntu, Oct. 20, Polsky Theatre. $12-$35

Travis Scott, Oct. 20, T-Mobile Center. $56.50

Bored Teachers, Oct. 21, Midland. $35-$55

Bullet for My Valentine, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$142

Dom Chronicles with Kye Colors, A’Sean, Paris Williams and more, Oct. 21, Lemonade Park. $30.02

The Guess Who, Oct. 21, Ameristar. $42.50-$59.50

Katt Williams, Oct. 21, Municipal Auditorium. $62-$253

Keith Harkin, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $35-$75

Keys n Krates, Oct. 21, Aura. $25

Liverpool Legends, Oct. 21, Liberty Hall. $45-$65

Matisyahu, Oct. 21, Folly. $30-$79.50

Matt Rife, Oct. 21, Music Hall. Sold out.

McBride & The Ride, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $30

David Sedaris, Oct. 22, Kauffman Center. $65.22-$76.61

Story continues

Rumours, Oct. 22, Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Grayscale, Oct. 23, Bottleneck. $23

Rod Wave with Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic, Oct. 23, T-Mobile Center. $74.50-$194.50

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Oct. 23, Uptown. $35-$99

Static-X and Sevendust with Dope and Lines of Loyalty, Oct. 23, Midland. $35

Volores, Oct. 23, Knuckleheads. $20

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Oct. 24, RecordBar. $30

Eric Nam, Oct. 24, Midland. $39.50

Johnnyswim, Oct. 24, The Truman. $30-$60

The 1975, Oct. 25, T-Mobile Center. $39-$99

The National Parks, Oct. 25, Record Bar. $20-$65

Wilco, Oct. 25, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

The Cadillac Three with John Hollier, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $30

Iration with Artikal Sound System and Cydeways, Oct. 26, Uptown. $29.50-$65

Larry Fleet, Oct. 26, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Lauren Daigle, Oct. 26, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$124.50

Mikael Davis with Calvin Arsenia, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20

Amanda Fish Band and Kingdom Brothers, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Chris Webby, Oct. 27, Madrid. $35-$49.50

Clint Black, Oct. 27, Yardley Hall. $25-$115

Creepshow, Oct. 27-28, Smokey River Entertainment District. $59-$279

Kool Keith with Ubiquitous, Seuss Mace and more, Oct. 27, RecordBar. $30.02

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “She’s the Talk of the Town” featuring Marilyn Maye, Oct. 27-28, Folly. $20-$100

Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!, Oct. 27, Midland. $29.50-$69.50

Pink with Grouplove and KidCutUp, Oct. 27-28, T-Mobile Center. $59.95-$349.95

R&B Only Live, Oct. 27, The Truman. $55-$120

Boogie Nights KC, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Borgore, Oct. 28, The Truman. $19.50-$55

Mipso, Oct. 28, Bottleneck. $20

Phillip Phillips, Oct. 28, Granada. $25-$75

Kirk Franklin with Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters and Israel Houghton, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $44.50-$190

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 29, Lied Center. $19-$50

Wheeler Walker Jr., Oct. 29, Uptown. $30-$75

Lsdream, Oct. 31, Uptown. $35-$79.50

November

Teddy Swims, Nov. 1, Midland. $32.50-$57.50

Durry, Nov. 2, RecordBar. $23.23

Martin Zellar, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25

Matteo Lane, Nov. 2, Uptown. $39.50-$226

Needtobreathe with Judah & The Lion, Nov. 2, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.95-$69.95

Terence Blanchard, Nov. 2, Lied Center. $15-$45

Barns Courtney, Nov. 3, Granada. $25-$100

Dillion Carmichael, Nov. 3, Guitars and Cadillacs. $20-$45

Do More Concert featuring Joy Oladokun, Nov. 3, White Theatre. $89-$129

Forgotten Space, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $20

Heilung, Nov. 3, Midland. $40.50-$90.50

IV and The Strange Band, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $25

Aaron Lewis, Nov. 4, Ameristar. $76-$98

Blossom, Nov. 4, Aura. $20

Bryonha Marie, Gullywasher and Hudspeth & Taylor, Nov. 4, Folly. $25-$75

The Comancheros, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Del Water Gap, Nov. 4, The Truman. $22.50

Scott Mulvahill, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Citizen with Narrow Head and Modern Color, Nov. 5, RecordBar. $28

Foxing and The Hotelier, Nov. 5, Bottleneck. $25

In This Moment, Nov. 5, Uptown. $45-$203

Nurse Blake, Nov. 5, Midland. $39.50-$84.50

Buddy Guy with Ally Venable, Nov. 6, Lied Center. $21-$60

Wednesday 13, Nov. 7, Bottleneck. $28

The California Honeydrops, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. $30

Chris Tucker, Nov. 8, Music Hall. $39.50-$302

The Motet, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25

Ari Shaffir, Nov. 9, Uptown. $20-$82

Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis and Melissa Carper, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Guthrie Trapp Trio, Nov. 9, 1900 Building. $45

John Cleese, Nov. 9, Kauffman Center. $43-$258

Slaughter Beach, Dog, Nov. 9, Granada. $26

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 9, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Dying Fetus with The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon and more, Nov. 10, Granada. $29.50

Fritz Hutchison, Nov. 10, RecordBar. $25.49

Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 10, Midland. $72.50-$252.50

Love 10, Nov. 10, Madrid. $25-$30

Mia x Ally, Nov. 10, VooDoo. $29-$49

Sam Feldt with DJ Eric Coomes, Nov. 10, Mosaic. $25

Alexa Tarantino Quartet, Nov. 11, Folly. $25-$60

Blü Eyes with Avery Lynch, Nov. 11, The Rino. $22-$26

Chris Renzema with Jess Ray, Nov. 11, The Truman. $20-$40

CloZee with Daily Bread and Chmura, Lazuli, Nov. 11, Midland. $29.99-$34.99

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Nov. 11, Ameristar. $35-$175

Thundergong!, Nov. 11, Uptown. $69-$89

Dragonforce with Amaranthe, Nanowar of Steel and Edge of Paradise, Nov. 12, Granada. $30

Here Come the Mummies, Nov. 12, Uptown. $25-$49.50

Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, Nov. 12, Midland. $39.50-$109.50

We Are Scientists, Nov. 12, RecordBar. $20

The Head and the Heart, Nov. 13, Liberty Hall. $45-$70

Henry Rollins, Nov. 13, Madrid. $40-$165

The Struts with Mac Saturn, Nov. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$60

Bumpin Uglies, Nov. 14, RecordBar. $20

Madison Ryann Ward, Nov. 14, Encore. $29-$55

Purple Kiss, Nov. 14, Gem. $20-$250

Dark Star Orchestra, Nov. 15, Madrid. $32.50

Dirty Honey, Nov. 15, Liberty Hall. $27-$59

Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin, Nov. 15, Midland. $39.50-$89.50

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $30

Casi Joy, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $20

Harm’s Way, Nov. 16, RecordBar. $22

Maverick City Music, Nov. 16, Music Hall. $39.50-$69.50

The Iguanas, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $25

Nilko Andreas with Ensemble Iberica, Nov. 17, 1900 Building. $40

Red, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Snail Mail with Waxahatchee, Caleb Hearon and more, Nov. 17, The Truman. $30

Stavros Halkias, Nov. 17, Midland. $25-$55

Story of the Year with Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Suffocation with Incantation, Skeletal Remains and Stabbing, Nov. 17, Granada. $26

Tom Papa, Nov. 17, Uptown. $29.75-$182

“85 South Show” Live, Nov. 18, Midland. $60.50-$260.75

Au5, Nov. 18, Encore. $25

Fool House, Nov. 18, The Truman. $20-$40

Little River Band with Shooting Star, Nov. 18, Uptown. $45-$232

Lucero and Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Nov. 18, Liberty Hall. $38-$62

Ophelia, Nov. 18, Encore. $25

The Steel Woods, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $27.50

Stephen Pearcy, Nov. 18, Ameristar. $40-$190

Take 6, Nov. 18, Folly. $30-$75

Gladys Knight, Nov. 19, Kauffman Center. $80-$186

Lil Darkie and The Collapse of Modern Society, Nov. 21, Granada. $30

Ha Ha Tonka, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $24.36

Summer Breeze, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $29-$44

The Schwag, Nov. 23, Uptown. $15

Anthony Gomes, Nov. 24, Knuckleheads. $25

Danielle Nicole, Nov. 24, Uptown. $25-$35

Mariah Carey, Nov. 24, T-Mobile Center. $59.95-$499.95

Elton Dan & Friends, Nov. 25, Uptown. $23-$78

Landslide, Nov. 25, Knuckleheads. $20

Pentatonix, Nov. 26, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$499

Alt-J with Meagre Martin, Nov. 27, Midland. $49.50-$79.50

Free Throw with Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Nov. 28, RecordBar. $25

Tommy Emmanuel, Nov. 28, Uptown. $35-$265

Dvsn, Nov. 29, The Truman. $30-$60

Amy Grant with Michael W. Smith, Nov. 30, Music Hall. $79.50-$179.50

Fit for an Autopsy and Exodus with Darkest Hour and Undeath, Nov. 30, Granada. $28

Fortune Feimster, Nov. 30, Midland. $29.50-$165.00

The Japanese House, Nov. 30, Liberty Hall. $27-$51

Jon Pardi, Nov. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.75-$109.75

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Nov. 30, Encore. $25

December

Adventure Club with Hairitage, YDG and Gorilla T, Dec. 1, Midland. $23.50-$40

“Dirty Dancing” in Concert, Dec. 1, Music Hall. $42-$92

Heartless Bastards, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26

Marshall Tucker Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $48-$200

Maddie & Tae, Dec. 1, The Truman. $30-$125

The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 1, Uptown. $35-$75

Truth, Dec. 1, Madrid. $20-$60

Westend, Dec. 1, Mosaic. $20

Angel Du$t, Dec. 2, Bottleneck. $21

Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas 2023, Dec. 2, Connection Point Church. $31-$75

Danny Gokey with Mac Powell, and Natalie Grant, Dec. 2, Sheffield Family Life Center. $26.78-$55

Grupo Frontera, Dec. 3, Midland. $53-$123

Kitchen Dwellers, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $20

Mae, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $27

Pasquale Grasso, Dec. 4-5, Lied Center. $19-$35

Chase Matthew, Dec. 5, Midland. $21.50-$31.50

Hail the Sun with Kaonashi, Tsosis and Glasslands, Dec. 5, Granada. $25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 5, Kauffman Center. $20-$72

Russell Dickerson, Dylan Scott, Jackson Dean, Morgan Evans and Chase Matthew, Dec. 5, Midland. $26.50-$36.50

Level Up, Dec. 7, RecordBar. $30

Pony Bradshaw, Dec. 7, Bottleneck. $20

Barrett Martin, Dec. 8, RecordBar. $42.49

Joe Gatto, Dec. 8, Midland. $39.75-$59.75

John Waite, Dec. 8, Ameristar. $35-$50

Moon Taxi with The Stews, Dec. 8, The Truman. $25

Old Dominion with Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan, Dec. 8, T-Mobile Center. $29-$407

TobyMac with Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton and more, Dec. 8-9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $20-$94.75

Bear Grillz, Dec. 9, Aura. $25

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. $30

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Mireya Ramos and The Burney Sisters, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Mark Normand, Dec. 9, Uptown. $35-$159.75

Tape B, Dec. 9, RecordBar. $20-$25

JD McPherson, Dec. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

Patrick Droney, Dec. 11, Madrid. $25-$101.50

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show, Dec. 12, Midland. $49.50-$99.50

Jim Brickman, Dec. 13, Folly. $35-$70

The Menzingers, Dec. 14, Liberty Hall. $34-$50

Riot Ten with Rzrkt and Ghost in Real Life, Dec. 14, The Truman. $20-$45

This Is Important Podcast Live!, Dec. 15, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Jackyl, Dec. 16, Uptown. $29.89-$39.50

Must Die!, Dec. 16, Aura. $20

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 16, T-Mobile Center. $39-$119.75

Tvboo, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$55

Alexandra Kay with Haley Mae Campbell, Dec. 17, Madrid. $24-$45

Girl Named Tom, Dec. 17, Folly. $50-$60

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. $37.50

G-Space, Dec. 22, Encore. $25

Laura Jane Grace with Mya Byrne, Dec. 29, Granada. $25

2024

G Jones, Jan. 11, Uptown. $25-$106

Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Jan. 19, Yardley Hall. $12-$45

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” Live: King for a Day, Jan. 20, Kauffman Center. $47.05-$88.25

Foy Vance with Bonnie Bishop, Jan. 24, The Truman. $29.50-$44.50

Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, Jan. 25, Uptown. $69-$378

San Holo with Droeloe and OddKidOut, Jan. 25, The Truman. $24.50-$60

Holding Absence, Jan. 27, Granada. $22

The Hot Sardines, Jan. 27, Folly. $25-$60

Sonic Symphony, Jan. 27, Music Hall. $45-$118

ABBA Mania, Jan. 28, Uptown. $25-$132

Hairball, Feb. 2, Ameristar. $25-$145

Prairie Winds Festival with The Westerlies, Feb. 3, Lied Center. $14-$25

Black Violin Experience, Feb. 7, Kauffman Center. $44-$194.13

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 7, Madrid. $25-$100

Voices of Service, Feb. 7, Lied Center. $11-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Conversations” featuring Lisa Henry, Feb. 9-10, Folly. $20-$100

Neck Deep with Drain, Bearings and Higher Power, Feb. 9, The Truman. $39.50-$75

Joseph Hall, Feb. 14, Knucklehads. $25-$40

Playboi Carti with Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, Feb. 14, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$159.50

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 16-17, Ameristar. $65-$215

Damn Tall Buildings, Feb. 17, Polsky Theatre. $12-$35

Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 21, Liberty Hall. $45-$126

Subtronics with Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey and more, Feb. 21, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.5-$49.50

Darcy & Jer, Feb. 22, Folly. $52.50

Leanne Morgan, Feb. 22-23, Midland. $39.75-$69.75

Scotty McCreery with Anne Wilson and Noah Hicks, Feb. 22, Cable Dahmer Arena. $35-$144

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 23, Folly. $25-$200

Diane Schuur, Feb. 24, Folly. $25-$60

Winterlude Jazz Festival: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24, Yardley Hall. $12-$45

The Doo Wop Project, March 1, Yardley Hall . $12-$45

Leo Kottke, March 1, Lied Center. $14-$40

Lany, March 4, Uptown. $35.50-$85.50

Petey, March 8, Encore. $25

Blackberry Smoke, March 9, Uptown. $35-$69

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Iconic Masters: Bird, Monk, Duke and More” featuring John Beasley March 9, Kauffman Center. $20-$72

Norman Brown, March 9, Folly. $25-$60

Shane Hennessy, March 12, Lied Center. $16-$30

Barely Alive with Beastboi and Villa, March 16, The Truman. $23.50-$55

The Elders, March 16-17, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Phoebe Hunt, March 16, Folly. $20-$50

Sleater-Kinney, March 25, The Truman. $35-$70

Mandy Patinkin, April 1, Lied Center. $21-$60

Jonathan McReynolds, April 3, Madrid. $30

Steve Hackett, April 3, Uptown. $34.50-$317

Matthew Whitaker Quintet, April 6, Folly. $25-$60

Dan + Shay, April 7, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$154.50

Chappell Roan, April 8, The Truman. $34.50-$70

Tyler Ramsey, April 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee, April 11, T-Mobile Center. $44.95-$139.95

Jimmy Carr, April 18, Midland. $44.50-$64.50

Croce Plays Croce featuring A.J. Croce, April 13, Kauffman Center. $46-$111

Kansas Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, April 20, Liberty Hall. $35

The Brother Brothers, April 23, Lied Center. $16-$30

Jeff Dunham, April 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $60-$231.50

Alex Cuba, April 27, Folly. $20-$50

“Batman” (1989) in Concert, April 27, Music Hall. $43-$93

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, April 30, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$107.50

NF, May 10, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$109.50

Beth Hart, May 11, Uptown. $45-$98

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “This Is Kansas City” featuring Deborah Brown and Bobby Watson, May 17-18, Kauffman Center. $20-$100

Sarah Jarosz, June 4, Knuckleheads. $30-$80

Noah Kahan, June 5, Azura Amphitheater. $46-$150.50

Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce, June 8, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$184.50

Excision, June 11, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$79.50

Brad Williams, June 22, Uptown. $29.50-$252

Niall Horan, July 16, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Olivia Rodrigo, July 26, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$199.50

Morgan Wallen with Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Ella Langley, Aug. 1-2, Arrowhead. $349.75-$1,299.75.

Zach Bryan with Levi Turner Matt Maeson, Aug. 20-21, T-Mobile Center. $54-$320

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com