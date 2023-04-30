Coming home: UNC women’s basketball adds former Apex Friendship star in transfer portal

One year on the opposite coast was enough for Apex’s Indya Nivar.

The 5-10 guard, a McDonald’s All-American player during her prep career at Apex Friendship High School, announced on social media Sunday that she will transfer from Stanford to North Carolina.

Nivar has three seasons of eligibility remaining after playing in 35 games for the Cardinal as a freshman last season. She averaged 3.2 points and one assist per game while making 39.6% of her shots.

Honored as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Ms. Basketball following her senior season at Apex Friendship, Nivar led the Patriots to the 2022 Class 4A state final. She averaged 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 steals as a senior and was named the No. 20 player in her recruiting class by ESPN.

Apex Friendship’s Indya Nivar (12) reacts to a play in the first half. The Millbrook Wildcats and the Apex Friendship Patriots met in the NCHSAA 4A Girls East Regional Finals in Cary, N.C. on March 5, 2022.

Nivar is the third player UNC coach Courtney Banghart has added through the NCAA transfer portal for next season. Maria Gakdeng, a 6-3 forward from Boston College, and 6-foot Lexi Donarski of Iowa State previously announced they are joining the Tar Heels.

UNC went 22-11 overall last season, with an 11-7 ACC record. The Tar Heels made the NCAA Tournament, losing 71-69 at Ohio State in the second round.