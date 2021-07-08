It’s coming home: As England football shirts sell out, here are 5 stylish alternatives to buy right now

Cheer on the team as they edge closer to bringing the Euro 2020 trophy home (The Independent)

After England’s historic win against Denmark, the team are one game away from their first major tournament final since 1966.

Hopes of bringing home the trophy are high among football fans, and with so many supporters looking to enjoy the ride in style, official home shirts are proving hard to get hold of.

While there’s still time to buy merchandise ahead of Wednesday’s big semi-final against Denmark, frustrated fans are finding it difficult to obtain the team’s jerseys with many sold out, while others have shared their anger at inflated prices.

The official England store only has a handful of men’s match shirts that are printed with the names of footballers like Kane, Maguire and Trippier left online, which will set you back a whopping £114.95 (£114.95, Englandstore.com).

Meanwhile, ladies’ tops at Sports Direct are only available in a size 12 for the same price (£69.99, Sportsdirect.com) and some junior styles are still up for grabs price for just a fraction less (£54.99, Sportsdirect.com).

With high price tags, the home shirts have received plenty of criticism and even prompted some fans to make their own – one Twitter user took it upon themselves to take a humble white t-shirt, draw on the Nike logo, and tape three Lion chocolate bars on to the front.

Got me England top ready for the world cup 👌 pic.twitter.com/o2xtWw7ppS — EFC Jo-Jo (@EFCjojo) June 12, 2014

But, if you’re not feeling quite as creative as that football fanatic, there are other options. Whether you’re a die-hard footie fan or if you’ve just discovered the joys of the game, we’ve rounded up the best England T-shirts you can buy right now to show your support.

Redbubble three lions on a shirt essential T-shirt: £17.94, Redbubble.com

(Redbubble)

If you love the idea of the aforementioned DIY T-shirt but don’t want to run the risk of losing a lion bar mid-match, the good news is that someone’s made a printed version. The plain white tee features three images of Nestle’s popular chocolate bar in homage to the 1996 song “Three Lions” by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner. The top is available in sizes small to large and you can choose to have the image printed on either the front or the back.

JD England “it’s coming home” T-shirt: £10, Jdsports.co.uk

(JD Sports)

Snap up this stylish T-shirt before the next match because, in case you hadn’t heard, it’s coming home. Designed in a fresh white colourway, the T-shirt is made with a regular fit and features a crew neckline and short sleeves. It’s made from a soft cotton fabric and is finished with bold red “It’s coming home” wording stamped on the chest. The top is available to buy in sizes small to large, however medium has already sold out.

Art of Football it’s coming home tee: £25, Art-of-football.com

(Art of Football)

Another riff on the “Three Lions” single, this top features three Keith Haring-style illustrations of blue lions alongside the slogan “It’s coming home”, which is written in bold red. The T-shirt comes in a wide range of sizes, from small to 3XL, and in a choice of colours including white, grey, black and dark navy. If you’d prefer a top to keep you warm as the sun goes down, it comes in a sweatshirt version too (£40, Art-of-football.com).

FA England crest T-shirt: Was £19.99, now £12.99, Sportsdirect.com

(FA)

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on one of the England team’s jersey shirts, consider adding this official T-shirt to your shopping basket instead. Made by the FA, the top features the team’s iconic crest on the chest, while short sleeves and a crew neck complete the look. It comes in a choice of white or navy and comes in sizes extra small to 4XL.

George it’s coming home jersey T-shirt: £8, Asda.com

(George)

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this T-shirt by George at Asda comes in grey and has a crew neck and short sleeves. On the front of the top is the slogan “It’s coming home” overlaid with an England flag and football graphic print. The T-shirt is unisex and comes in sizes small to 3XL.

