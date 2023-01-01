What’s coming to Disney+ in January? The new TV series and films to watch from The Menu to Extraordinary

Paul McCartney in If These Walls Could Sing (Mary McCartney / Disney+)

The House of Mouse certainly knows how to deliver quality content – it’s been doing so for 70 years.

This January, there’s a whole range of new shows and films coming onto Disney+ for people to enjoy. From a culinary thriller, to a documentary about Abbey Road Studios, to a true crime series about the creation of male stripping phenomenon The Chippendales, take a look below to find your next obsession.

The Menu

This fine-dining thriller has been playing in cinemas since mid-November, but this month, audiences can watch it in the comfort of their own home. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play a couple who attend a high-end restaurant on a private island. But things start to go seriously wrong as celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) plans to kill off his guests by the end of the night.

January 4

If These Walls Could Sing

Abbey Road Studios is arguably the most famous recording studio in the world, having been host to artists including Pink Floyd, Shirley Bassey, Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Adele and of course, The Beatles. Here director Mary McCartney, daughter of Sir Paul, brings audiences behind the scenes of the private studios, using interviews, archival footage and session tapes.

January 6

Welcome To Chippendales

This true crime series starring Kumail Nanjiani, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Annaleigh Ashford (You Can’t Take It with You) details the rise and fall of the Chippendales, the first all-male stripping group, which was established in Los Angeles in 1979. It has been created by Robert Siegel, who wrote the Golden Lion-winning 2008 film The Wrestler and is based on the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders – which indicates a little about the drama you can expect from the series.

January 11

Chasing Waves

A docu-series about Japan’s surf culture, this eight-parter follows Australian-Japanese surfer Connor O’Leary, pro surfers Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki, Sara Kohrogi and 2021 Olympic Silver Medallist Kanoa Igarashi. It looks at their family relationships, their mental strength and their dedication to the sport which was only included at the Olympics for the first time in 2020.

January 11

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Idina Menzel is probably best known as the voice of Elsa in Frozen – the song she sang for the film, Let It Go, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. But she’s also released six studio albums, acted in films including Uncut Gems, and in the mid-Noughties was the highest-paid actor in West End Theatre. This documentary follows the Tony Award-winning star as she pursues her dream of putting on a show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

January 20

Extraordinary

The producers of Killing Eve and writer Emma Moran (who previously worked on Have I Got News For You) turn their hands to the superpower genre in this British eight-part comedy series. In this alternative reality, everyone gets their powers on their 18th birthday, but Jen’s never arrive. Now she is 25 and feeling a bit low, so she decides to go out and try to find her power herself. A cast of relatively new faces, Máiréad Tyers (Belfast) plays Jen, Sofia Oxenham (Poldark) plays her best friend Carrie and Bilal Hasna (Screw) plays Carrie’s boyfriend Kash.

January 25