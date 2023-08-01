Here’s what is coming to the closed Richmond Road LaRosa’s location, and when

Want to know what’s coming to the just-closed LaRosa’s Pizzeria on Richmond Road?

Think coffee. And doughnuts. And what American runs on ...

That’s right. Think Dunkin’.

One Holland CEO Gary Holland said that he plans to bring a Dunkin’ (sometimes known as Dunkin’ Donuts or DD to hardcore fans) to the location between his First Watch and Skyline Chili restaurants.

Holland said that he anticipates the new drive-thru coffee shop opening in March 2024.

Dunkin’ is known for its fresh pastries, including doughnuts, and specialty coffees.

The LaRosa’s building will be rebranded as a Dunkin’ and is expected to open in March 2024.

Holland closed the LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria restaurant at 2890 Richmond Rd. on July 30 after four years in business.

Richmond Road coffee shops

The new Dunkin’ will have lots of caffeinated competition in the area:

▪ There’s a Common Grounds Coffee House at 2901 Richmond Rd. Unit 160, in Lakeview Plaza, with a drive-thru.

▪ Human Bean just opened a drive-thru kiosk up the road at 2644 Richmond Rd.. The chain, which opened July 27, serves specialty coffees, real-fruit smoothies, teas and breakfast items to go.

▪ 7 Brew opened a drive-thru across the street at 2895 Richmond Rd., next to what will soon be a second Slim Chickens, on the spot where O’Charley’s was torn down.

▪ Panera in late April moved into a new location at 2887 Richmond Rd. Suite 110, with a drive-thru.

▪ There’s a Krispy Kreme at 2983 Richmond Rd. where you can get doughnuts hot and fresh daily.

▪ And there’s a Starbucks at 2703 Richmond Rd. near the intersection with Old Todds Road.