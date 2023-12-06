Coming to Boise Airport: New short-term parking fees, and new food and beverage offerings

As Boise’s population increases, so does the number of people using the city’s airport.

That’s why Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp seeks to raise prices for some of the airport’s parking options and wants to add 6,700 square feet of new food, beverage and retail options in the terminals.

Parking from $10 to $25 per day

Hupp told the Boise City Council on Tuesday that airport officials plan to adjust the parking rates to encourage drivers to park in the newly opened East Parking Garage and ease pressure on the Main Garage.

The airport would keep the economy lot at $10 per day and increase long-term surface-lot parking from $14 to $15 per day. It would keep the long-term East Garage at $17 per day, create a new fee for short-term parking in the East Garage at $25 per day, and keep short-term parking in the Main Garage at $25 per day.

“Because the Main Garage is definitively more convenient, and therefore fills up more quickly, we’re proposing to increase and differentiate the rates between the two different parking garages,” Hupp said, “keeping the economy lot the same price and the short- term garage, which is our premium product, at the same price, but differentiating between the amenities and service levels that we offer. “

The entrance to the Boise Airport’s new East Parking Garage. Airport officials hope to increase uses of this garage through new fees. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Wanted: New concessionaires

Every 10 years airport issues a request for proposals for concessions. The existing businesses’ leases in the airport will expire in October 2024, Hupp said, and the airport is looking for new ones.

The airport wants to emphasize the need for food and beverage services over retail stores, Hupp said.

“We want to promote innovation and creativity,” Hupp said. “We definitely want the airport to reflect our Boise community and create a sense of place. We want to have a variety of product offerings, and we want it to be a mix of national and regional and local brands.”

Hupp plans to go back before City Council at its next meeting to seek approval of the airport’s request for proposals and to hold a public hearing on the parking-fee changes. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at City Hall.

Alaska Airlines plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines. Could it mean Honolulu flights for Boise?

New flights to Texas, Southern California coming to Boise Airport starting next summer