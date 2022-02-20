‘Coming 2 America’ Wins Big at Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Steve Pond
·3 min read
Amazon Prime Video

“Coming 2 America” led all films at the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, which were presented on Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Eddie Murphy comedy in which makeup is used to transform Murphy and Arsenio Hall into an array of different characters, won three awards in the five feature-film categories, taking prizes for contemporary make-up, special make-up effects and contemporary hair styling.

The other two film awards went to “Cruella,” which won for period and/or character make-up, and “Being the Ricardos,” which won for period and/or character hair styling.

“Coming 2 America” and “Cruella” are both nominated for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar, along with “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “House of Gucci.” Since MUAHS relaunched its awards in 2013, no film has won the Oscar for makeup without first winning an award from the guild.

(But if they agree on winners, they disagree on spelling: The Oscars calls its category makeup and hairstyling, while the guild hyphenates the first word and splits the second.)

In the television categories, “Saturday Night Live” won three awards and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Danger Force” won two, with other winners including “American Horror Stories,” “Pose,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Emily in Paris,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “Legendary.”

The in-person ceremony also included special presentations to Jon Favreau, who received the Distinguished Artisan Award, and to make-up artist Michèle Burke and hair stylist Joy Zapata, who received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Veteran make-up artist Christina Smith was given the Vanguard Award, while actor Doug Jones was the recipient of the inaugural The Chair Award.

The winners:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURES
Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Coming 2 America,” Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Cruella,” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common   
Best Special Make-Up Effects: “Coming 2 America,” Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi
Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Coming 2 America,” Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling: “Being the Ricardos,” Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES 
Best Contemporary Make-up: “American Horror Stories,” Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Pose,” Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams
Best Special Make-Up Effects: “Star Trek: Discovery,” Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne
Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Emily in Paris,” Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Genius: Aretha,” Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
Best Special Make-up Effects: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst
Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Dancing with the Stars,” Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Legendary,” Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Make-Up: “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet
Best Hair Styling: “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
Best Make-Up: “Danger Force,” Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
Best Hair Styling: “Danger Force,” Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Make-Up: “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone
Best Hair Styling: “Pose,” Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
Best Make-up: “Cinderella (La Cenerentola),” Raquel Gianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter                                                                                             
Best Hair Styling: “Cinderella (La Cenerentola),”  Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez

                                                                                      

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Olympics Live: Finland beats Russia 2-1 for hockey gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Hannes Bjorninen scored the go-ahead goal 31 seconds into the third period and Finland claimed its first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on the final day of the Beijing Games. Ville Pokka also scored and Harri Sateri stopped 16 shots as Finland rallied from a 1-0 first-period deficit. The Finns’ best finishes in 17 previous Olympic appearances were silver medals at the 1988 Calgary Gam

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.