‘Coming 2 America’ Wins Big at Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

“Coming 2 America” led all films at the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, which were presented on Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Eddie Murphy comedy in which makeup is used to transform Murphy and Arsenio Hall into an array of different characters, won three awards in the five feature-film categories, taking prizes for contemporary make-up, special make-up effects and contemporary hair styling.

The other two film awards went to “Cruella,” which won for period and/or character make-up, and “Being the Ricardos,” which won for period and/or character hair styling.

“Coming 2 America” and “Cruella” are both nominated for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar, along with “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “House of Gucci.” Since MUAHS relaunched its awards in 2013, no film has won the Oscar for makeup without first winning an award from the guild.

(But if they agree on winners, they disagree on spelling: The Oscars calls its category makeup and hairstyling, while the guild hyphenates the first word and splits the second.)

In the television categories, “Saturday Night Live” won three awards and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Danger Force” won two, with other winners including “American Horror Stories,” “Pose,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Emily in Paris,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “Legendary.”

The in-person ceremony also included special presentations to Jon Favreau, who received the Distinguished Artisan Award, and to make-up artist Michèle Burke and hair stylist Joy Zapata, who received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Veteran make-up artist Christina Smith was given the Vanguard Award, while actor Doug Jones was the recipient of the inaugural The Chair Award.

The winners:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURES

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Coming 2 America,” Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Cruella,” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “Coming 2 America,” Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Coming 2 America,” Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling: “Being the Ricardos,” Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-up: “American Horror Stories,” Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Pose,” Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “Star Trek: Discovery,” Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Emily in Paris,” Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Genius: Aretha,” Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Special Make-up Effects: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Dancing with the Stars,” Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Legendary,” Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up: “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

Best Hair Styling: “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up: “Danger Force,” Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Best Hair Styling: “Danger Force,” Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up: “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone

Best Hair Styling: “Pose,” Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-up: “Cinderella (La Cenerentola),” Raquel Gianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter

Best Hair Styling: “Cinderella (La Cenerentola),” Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez