Comic Relief kicks off without Sir Lenny Henry for first time in show’s history

Comic Relief 2023 has returned to screens “for the first time in history” without Sir Lenny Henry, who co-founded the charity fundraiser in 1985.

The opening credits saw Sir Lenny regenerate into Doctor Who star David Tennant, who kicked off the three-hour live show with fellow presenters AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

A pre-show sketch saw Sir Lenny feeling sick in his dressing room and asking for a “doctor”, before regenerating into Tennant.

Sir Lenny Henry sporting the new transforming red nose, in support of Red Nose Day 2023 (Richard Davenport/Comic Relief/PA)

Appearing from Salford’s MediaCity on BBC One, 51-year-old Tennant said: “For the first time in Comic Relief’s history, we are flying without our captain, Sir Lenny Henry.

“He is in the thick of another project, but before he regenerated, he did make a little film for us and you’ll see that later on.”

Swedish singer Zara Larsson also delivered the first musical performance of the evening, giving an electrifying rendition of her new track Can’t Tame Her.

Comic Relief Red Nose Day is a UK charity that aims for a “just world, free from poverty” and was co-founded by Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny in 1985.

This year, the fundraiser will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.