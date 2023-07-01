Comic and movie fans show out at Florida Supercon with out-of-this-world cosplays

Cosplayers, gamers and fans of comics and movies get to live out their fantasy-world dreams at Florida Supercon in Miami this weekend.

The halls of the Miami Beach Convention Center were filled Friday with fan interpretations of Steve Harvey, Marion and the Toys “R” Us mascot.

Take a look at some of the costumes at the convention this year:

Solomon Ni, Denji, “Chainsaw Man”

Solomon Ni, 18, cosplays as Denji from Chainsaw Man during Florida Supercon 2023 on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Erik Standen, Kuzco, “The Emperor’s New Groove”

Erik Standen, 23, cosplays as Kuzco from ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ movie during Florida Supercon 2023 at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Damarri Brown, Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Damarri Brown, 32, cosplays as Steve Harvey during Florida Supercon 2023 at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. “He’s my mom’s idol,” Brown said.

Kenneth Wojciechowski, Geoffrey the Giraffe, Toys “R” Us

Kenneth Wojciechowski cosplays as Geoffrey the Giraffe, the Toys “R” Us mascot, during Florida Supercon 2023 at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Stephanie Myers, Lady Dimitrescu, “Resident Evil Village”

Stephanie Myers, 49, cosplays as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village during Florida Supercon 2023 on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Sophia Ware, Billy the Puppet, “Saw”

Sophia Ware, 18, cosplays as Billy the Puppet from Saw during Florida Supercon 2023 on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Adrian Suarez, Reptile, “Mortal Kombat”

Adrian Suarez, 35, cosplays as Reptile from Mortal Kombat during Florida Supercon 2023 on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Fernandez is the Emerald Herald and Taggart is the player character.

Miami Herald reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.