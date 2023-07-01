Comic and movie fans show out at Florida Supercon with out-of-this-world cosplays

Cosplayers, gamers and fans of comics and movies get to live out their fantasy-world dreams at Florida Supercon in Miami this weekend.
The halls of the Miami Beach Convention Center were filled Friday with fan interpretations of Steve Harvey, Marion and the Toys “R” Us mascot.
Take a look at some of the costumes at the convention this year:
Solomon Ni, Denji, “Chainsaw Man”
Erik Standen, Kuzco, “The Emperor’s New Groove”
Damarri Brown, Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”
Kenneth Wojciechowski, Geoffrey the Giraffe, Toys “R” Us
Stephanie Myers, Lady Dimitrescu, “Resident Evil Village”
Sophia Ware, Billy the Puppet, “Saw”
Adrian Suarez, Reptile, “Mortal Kombat”
Miami Herald reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.