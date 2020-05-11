Comic-Con San Diego will now host 'home version' of movie and comic event

San Diego Comic-Con International (Credit: Getty)

Comic-Con San Diego, the flagship comic-con event, is rebranding itself Comic-Con @ Home 2020 for this year's event, after cancelling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers announced last month that the annual conference, which usually takes place in July at the San Diego Convention Center, would be cancelled for the first time in its 50 year history.

But it will now be going virtual.

Posting an official video online, it boasts of 'free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all and a front row seat to Comic-Con @ Home'.

Though details of what this means aren't being revealed just yet, it appears that event organisers are planning to run it in some for or other, likely to be announced soon.

Back on April 17, it revealed its 'deep regret' at cancelling this year's show.

“The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021,” it said in a statement.

“Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer.

“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

In recent years, the conference has become a spot where the major studios reveal new trailers and announce new movie projects.

However, in the wake of the the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of movies which would have taken centre stage have been delayed or postponed, with movies that were in production now suspended indefinitely.