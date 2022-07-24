Comic-Con: Boseman honoured as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer unveiled

Rebecca Seales - BBC News, Comic-Con San Diego
·4 min read

Marvel Studios has unveiled the trailer for November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to eager fans, who roared their approval in a boisterous session at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The film is the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the heroic crime-fighting king of Wakanda, a fictional African country with incredibly advanced technology.

The trailer opens with a woman singing No Woman, No Cry, but there were some tears on stage as Boseman's castmates spoke of how much it meant to them to honour his memory through this new project.

Ryan Coogler, returning to direct the new chapter which is expected to focus on Wakanda's history, spoke about how excited the T'Challa actor had been to see the first Black Panther footage five years ago at Comic-Con.

"I can feel his hand on me now," he said.

Also reprising their roles are British star Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri - the Black Panther's sister - and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, an undercover spy in service to Wakanda.

Before the cast took the stage, a group of musicians and dancers playing African drums and vocalising gave a spine-tingling performance that had the crowd on their feet.

Wakanda Forever will introduce Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico), as anti-hero Namor McKenzie, known as the Sub-Mariner - confirming a long-standing rumour.

Addressing the fans, Huerta shared an emotional perspective on the power of inclusion, saying: "I come from the hood, seriously. And thanks to inclusion, I'm here. A lot of kids are there in their hood, looking at us, dreaming of being here. And they are going to make it!"

Other new additions to the cast include Michaela Coel of I Will Destroy You fame, and Dominique Thorne, making her Marvel debut as Riri Williams / Ironheart - a teenaged inventor who becomes a superhero (and will get her own show on Disney+ in 2023.)

Michaela Cole, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta
Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta

The first Black Panther film took over a billion dollars at the box office, becoming the first superhero film nominated for the best picture Oscar - and a cultural milestone for diversity in filmmaking.

Marvel previously confirmed it would not be re-casting the role of T'Challa, a decision that has divided fans - some feeling it should forever belong to Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020, and some voices - including Boseman's brother - saying it should pass to a new actor.

There has been speculation that the panther suit could now go to Shuri, and while that wasn't confirmed - the very final frame of the trailer features a telltale flash of the Black Panther claws.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed during the session that the current cycle of Marvel films - Phase 4 - would end with Wakanda Forever on 11 November this year.

But teasing fans with a peek at the future, he leapt forward to discuss Phase 5, confirming that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - which stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man - will launch the new film cycle on 17 February.

Joining Feige on stage with the rest of the cast, Rudd was asked what his character has been up to lately.

"Scott is pretty pleased with himself for his role in saving the universe," he confirmed, getting a big laugh - in a reference to previous Avengers films.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlOB3UALvrQ

Next in line will be Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, the final instalment of the space saga, set for release on 5 May. Director James Gunn got teary as he recalled pitching the franchise a decade ago this week in North Carolina, where Iron Man 3 was being filmed.

"They've saved the universe a few times, but really what they do is save each other," he said.

"This is the end of that story. I'm saying some stories have an end. It doesn't mean everybody dies!"

Gunn was joined on the famous Hall H stage by the film's cast, and Chris Pratt (who plays Star-Lord) confirmed it was the first time they had seen the trailer - "it's beautiful!"

Phase 5 will continue with The Marvels - in which Captain Marvel joins forces with Ms Marvel and Spectrum, aka Monica Rambeau.

And it will conclude in July 2024 with Thunderbolts - but there was no team reveal today, so fans will have to wait a little longer to learn how that stacks up.

Die-hard fans were delighted when high priest of Marvel time-keeping Feige then launched into Phase 6 - confirming that the cycle will feature The Fantastic Four, release date 8 November, 2024 - but again, no casting just yet.

And we now know that Phase 6 will end towards the end of 2025 with two films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While Marvel doesn't reveal in advance what it will discuss at San Diego Comic-Con - where some of the most successful films on record have debuted - its announcements were Saturday's hottest ticket.

So far, 2022 has already seen the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as TV series like Moon Knight and Miss Marvel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thor: Love and Thunder viewers urge Marvel to add trigger warning - ‘Those scenes hit hard’

    Fans are criticising studio for not alerting people to a certain storyline

  • ‘Distortion of democracy’: Fury over new rule that allows Tory members to change their leadership vote

    Tory members will be able to change their vote in the leadership contest in a rule that has been branded “a distortion of democracy”.

  • New assault rifle being sold to civilians is twice as powerful as the AR-15 and capable of shooting through bulletproof vests, report says

    SIG Sauer's MCX-SPEAR becoming commercially available raises questions about the carnage it could cause if a mass shooter obtained the assault rifle.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist Saturday, lifting the surging Chicago Fire to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps at B.C. Place Stadium. Chris Mueller and Rafael Czichos also scored for Chicago (7-10-5), which extended its Major League Soccer win streak to three games. Lucas Cavallini had the lone goal for a Whitecaps (7-10-5) side that remains three points below the playoff bar in MLS's Western Conference. Twenty-year-old Canadian goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer made his se

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team is golden at the world track and field championships. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse anchored a team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney to victory on Saturday in a time of 37.48 seconds, the fastest in the world this season. The gold was Canada's third medal of the world championships. The Americans took silver in 37.55, while Great Britain finished third (37.83). The victory was a terrific finish for De Grasse, wh

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal