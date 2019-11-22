New comic book highlights EF Education First’s 2019 season

EF Education First

EF Education First's season is highlighted in a new and unique comic book titled The EF Annual 2019. Published by Blue Train and sold through Rapha, the cartoon-formatted book takes readers behind the scenes on the team bus, introduces the riders and showcases the team's greatest moments.

EF Education First secured 17 victories this year beginning stages at the Herald Sun Tour with victories from Daniel McLay and Michael Woods, Colombia 2.1 team time trial, and at Paris-Nice with Daniel Martinez.

The biggest victory of the year came at the Tour of Flanders where Alberto Bettiol soloed across the line by 14 seconds ahead of Kasper Asgreen (Deceunick-QuickStep) and an additional three seconds ahead of reduced group sprint won by Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

Hugh Carthy went on to secure a stage win at the Tour de Suisse, solidifying his talent among the WorldTour peloton. Back in the USA, Lachlan Morton and Joe Dombrowski secured stage wins at the Tour of Utah.

The team continued winning races in late-summer and fall with Sergio Higuita taking a stage win at the Vuelta a España, Michael Woods won Milano-Torino and Daniel McClay won a stage at the Tour of Guangxi.

The comic book showcases many of these successes including their time at the Tour de France, and new off-road and ultra-endurance adventures.

The book will allow readers to get to know the team, through an interactive quiz, and staff such as team principal Jonathan Vaughters and Education First president Mary Wittenberg.

