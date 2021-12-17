‘Comic-book crack for generations’: why Spider-Man still has us all in his web
With his teenage neuroses and gawky vulnerability, Spidey isn’t your ordinary superhero, but despite the dodgy wrist action he still resonates with armies of fans
Not a spider – and not a man – but the most powerful teenage kid in pop-culture history. Spider-Man is the lonely, sensitive, adolescent underdog whose high-school miseries and humiliations, combined with his secret superheroic triumphs, have been comic-book crack for generations of fascinated fans and a gateway drug to the Marvel world itself.
He first appeared in Marvel Comics almost 60 years ago: the orphaned young science prodigy, Peter Parker, bitten by a radioactive spider at an educational exhibit. (Like Godzilla, Spider-Man is a product of the nuclear age.) He acquires the proportionate strength of a spider, a tingly “spider sense” for danger, and the ability to climb up walls. He designs his own body-hugging web-motif costume and web-shooting wrist modules and becomes a superhero, battling people such as the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. But he is somehow unable to reveal his secret to his high-school crush Mary Jane Watson and, as humble Parker, gets bullied by the high-school jock Flash Thompson who – ironically – fan-worships Spider-Man. So Spider-Man’s victories coexist with despair and depression: he fails to save his Uncle Ben, killed by a street criminal, and his entire superhero career is driven by that primal scene of failure and guilt – a Rosebud of wretchedness.
Spider-Man is the arachnid Harry Potter (or is it truer to say that Potter is the humanoid Spidey?) and the new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now crushing the box office and crashing booking websites all over the UK. In these times of woe, it seems we want the established favourite: Spider-Man, in his wacky outfit, defying the laws of physics to swing through the big city on his super-strong web. Sometimes he’s a high-schooler, sometimes he’s a college student, or older, but always resets and reboots to his true teenage self.
Spider-Man was invented by Stan Lee in 1962 to speak to Marvel’s surging new teen readership and first introduced to British fans with the UK’s Spider-Man Comics Weekly in 1973, spun off from The Mighty World of Marvel. For 40 years, Spider-Man was a potent brand favourite, with TV and video game spin-offs. But in the new century, movies took the Spider-Man legend to the next level: a trio of films from director Sam Raimi with the sleepy-eyed Tobey Maguire in the lead role, culminating in a much-loathed threequel, Spider-Man 3, in which the 32-year-old Maguire was obviously too old. Then there were the two reboot movies, starring the smart, gawky, more emotionally available Andrew Garfield – but Garfield was to become disenchanted with the grind of representing a corporate icon. And then another Brit, the fresh-faced Tom Holland, became a hit as Spider-Man as the hero joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An animation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was headspinningly witty and surreal.
Why are billions of people so addicted to Spider-Man? Partly, it’s his superb and superbly illogical solution to the superheroic issue of flight. Superman can fly; Batman can’t (to use two examples from the rival DC comics franchise) but Spider-Man has somehow split the difference. By shooting his streams of super-strong web which splat hyper-adhesively against buildings, Spidey can swing like Tarzan high above the sidewalks. But wait. In reality, this would need a horizontal surface overhead (or conceivably a flag pole); just attaching the web to a vertical surface like a wall means that Spidey would hit the ground or the wall before the downswing was complete. It doesn’t make sense, which is why Spider-Man can only exist on the page or the screen. When a spectacular Broadway stage musical called Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark was unveiled in 2010, with dire musical numbers from U2’s Bono and the Edge, it was an unspeakable disaster – at least partly because the “flying/swinging” scenes were so terrible. At one moment, Spider-Man flew off over the audiences towards the balcony and a wire malfunction meant that he just stopped (like the notorious picture of Boris Johnson with his union jacks) and dangled mortifyingly. The real world exposes the absurdity of Spider-Man’s web-borne defying of gravity.
Then there’s that web-shooting technology itself. Is it all in the, erm, wrist action? It has exerted a terrible, inexplicable fascination for young male Spidey fans for 60 years. Poor lonely Peter Parker, deeply unlucky in love, obsessed with a certain young woman, but now endowed with the ability to shoot jets of sticky stuff using a controlled, convulsive movement of his wrist. Once you see the psychological subtext of Spider-Man’s webslinger heroics, it cannot be unseen. And in fact, part of the fascination of Spider-Man’s superpowers is that they somehow feel like histrionic enlargements or dramatisations of his existing weaknesses.
And then of course there is also the question of identity, that issue which has a new relevance. Shy, cerebral Peter Parker is bullied by someone at school who idolises Spider-Man. And also Peter Parker makes a few bucks selling photos of Spider-Man in action to the irascible newspaper editor J Jonah Jameson (who in the later movies is to evolve into a gruesome Alex Jones shock-jock figure) and this media monster hates Spider-Man; is Spider-Man-phobic in fact. Some of the movies are about the issue of whether Spider-Man should “come out” as a superhero or keep his double-life a secret. This too has resonated with armies of young people all over the world. Spider-Man continues to have audiences enfolded in his sticky web.