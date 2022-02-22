The Comfy Sneakers Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon Love Are on Sale — but They're Selling Out Fast

celebs in veja sneakers

At this point, a pair of white sneakers is akin to a white T-shirt, a.k.a. a wardrobe essential. Just as versatile as the tried-and-true top, white sneakers go with anything, from jeans to dresses to sweatpants. However, unlike the staple shirt (which is hard to get wrong in the design department), not all white sneakers are created equal.

Comfort, fit, and durability are key components of a high-quality pair of sneakers. Plus, when they're as bright a shade as white, a material that's easy to keep clean is crucial, too. Celebrity-approved shoe brand Veja offers all of these traits, and now is the perfect time to snag a pair because Veja sneakers are currently on sale at Gilt.

For the next 72 hours only, dozens of Veja shoes are marked down, including the best-selling Veja Esplar sneakers. Aside from the trademark white sneakers with the "V" logo in various colors on the side, Gilt has a variety of vintage-inspired suede Veja shoes on sale, too. However, many styles are already close to selling out, so don't wait around to scoop up the pair you have your eyes on.

Veja became a household name when Meghan Markle wore its sneakers on a royal boating outing with Prince Harry in 2018. Since then, Veja shoes have racked up a long list of famous fans, including Kate Middleton, Markle's sister-in-law. Plus, Reese Witherspoon has worn a black-and-white pair (that's currently on sale!) on numerous occasions, Jennifer Garner wore a blue version on repeat throughout 2021, and Kourtney Kardashian has posted mirror pics of workout outfits with black Veja shoes, so the variety of devotees runs deep.

Snag your own pair of Veja sneakers — white or otherwise — before the Gilt Veja sneaker sale ends on Friday, February 25.

