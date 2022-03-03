The Comfy Sneaker Brand Worn by Royals and Supermodels Alike Is on Sale for $40 at Amazon

Courtesy

If you're not a fan of the chunky sneaker trend but still want a pair of comfy-cute shoes for spring, we have the brand for you. Known for its long list of celebrity fans, Superga makes understated, everyday sneakers that will go with pretty much anything in your closet. And right now, the Superga Cotu Sneakers that Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Princess Diana have worn are on sale for $40 at Amazon.

Back in January 1997, Princess Diana was photographed in Angola wearing a pair of black Superga sneakers. Since then, Kate Middleton has continued the royal tradition, most recently wearing white Cotu Sneakers at Heathrow Airport in October. Emily Ratajkowski wore the same ones in New York City last May, and Hailey Bieber, who is an ambassador for the brand, wore a similar white pair in September.

Superga 2750 COTU Classic

Courtesy

Shop now: $40 (Originally $65); amazon.com

The popular sneakers are made from breathable cotton to prevent your feet from overheating as the temperatures rise, and they have textured rubber outsoles to keep you from slipping. And the best part is that the sneakers are completely machine washable, so when you inevitably get the white ones dirty, you can just throw them in the washing machine. Just be sure to order them in a size down from your typical size for the best fit, per the brand.

As demonstrated by the royals and supermodels who have worn the Superga sneakers, there are many different ways to style the shoes. You can pair them with a flowy midi dress like Kate, throw them on with a graphic tee and loose trousers like EmRata, wear them with a cozy sweat suit like Hailey, or put them on with your favorite straight-leg jeans like Princess Di.

RELATED: Supermodels Keep Wearing This Unexpected Sneaker That Probably Reminds You of Soccer Practice

In the reviews section, a shopper confirmed that the sneakers "go with everything," adding that no matter how many times the shoes get dirty, they can "wash them and remove the stains." Another person said the sneakers "have a classic look that never goes out of style." If you ask me, that's exactly the type of shoe you should invest in.

Luckily, the investment isn't too big thanks to the epic discount. Before spring officially arrives, grab the celeb-loved white Superga Cotu Sneakers on sale for $40 at Amazon.