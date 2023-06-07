Comfy Sandals and Slippers from This Oprah-Approved Brand Are on Sale for the Next 2 Days Only

Use our PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale promo code to save at Dearfoams

Summer is all about hitting the beach, taking some well-deserved vacation time, and soaking up the sunshine. With all of that time outside, it’s important to stack your summer closet with only the breeziest clothes and shoes to help you stay cool and comfy, and there’s only one tried-and-true shoe style that will support you all season long: sandals.

Right now, popular sandals from one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite shoe brands are 30 percent off during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. Only PEOPLE readers can use the code PEOPLE to access the impressive deals on top-rated Dearfoams shoes and sandals, including the exact slippers that earned a spot on Winfrey’s famous Favorite Things list in 2022. But you only have a limited time to save — the discount ends on June 9.

If you’re looking to upgrade your summer shoe collection, shop sandals, flip-flops, and other summer-ready shoes at Dearfoams before the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale savings end.

Shop Summer-Ready Sandals at Dearfoams

A pair of sandals that is easy to throw on and go is a Hollywood staple, particularly in the double-buckle style celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes often wear. And you can snap up the trendy style in an even comfier form with the Dearfoams Sloane Low Foam Back Strap Sandal. The shoes offer even more support thanks to an adjustable ankle strap and built-in shock absorption. They’re also machine-washable, so no need to worry if you get them dirty on your morning walk. You can choose from four colors: black, moss, silver, and indigo.

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Sloane Low Foam Back Strap Sandal, $24.50 with code PEOPLE (orig. $50); dearfoams.com

Due to their maximum breathability, flip-flops are forever a summer essential. If you’re in the market for a new go-to pair, the Olivia Low Foam Thong is designed for all-day comfort thanks to a molded rubber outsole that provides support, durability, and shock absorption. While some flip-flops have a rubber or plastic strap, these sandals offer a thong-style strap made of a soft knitted material that feels soft on your feet. Shoppers say the flip-flops feel like “walking on pillows.”

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Olivia Low Foam Thong, $21.70 with code PEOPLE (orig. $50); dearfoams.com

Open-toe shoes are not always the best option for, say, longer commutes, or office wear. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have breathability and comfort — the Dearfoams Annie Clog Sneaker is the perfect blend. Along with their slip-on silhouette, the clogs have shock-absorbing insoles that provide extra support and flexibility and a soft inner lining that adds comfort. The shoes are machine-washable, and they’re available in 10 summer-ready hues, including black, white, blue, and gray.

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Annie Clog Sneaker, $21 with code PEOPLE (orig. $60); dearfoams.com

The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale is a special two-day event filled with discounts just for PEOPLE readers from some of our favorite brands. Right now, you can save on other seasonal essentials including colorful Lily Pulitzer swimsuits, Bissell vacuums that can scoop up dirt and sand, and SPF from a celebrity-used brand.

And if breathable shoes are on the top of your shopping list for summer, head to Dearfoams to shop for more sandals, easy-to-wear slides, and other styles that are ideal for summer before the deal ends on June 9.

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Blair Low Foam Double Band Sandal, $24.50 with code PEOPLE (orig. $35); dearfoams.com

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Emma Low Foam Slides, $21.70 with code PEOPLE (orig. $50); dearfoams.com

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Mia Easy Foam Ballet Shoe, $27 with code PEOPLE (orig. $38.50); dearfoams.com

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Nadia Ballet Flat, $20.28 with code PEOPLE (orig. $28.97); dearfoams.com

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Callie Sport Foam Clog, $29.40 with code PEOPLE (orig. $42); dearfoams.com

