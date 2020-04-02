This Comfy Desk Chair with Over 4,500 Five-Star Reviews Is 59% Off Right Now

If your current work-from-home setup just isn’t cutting it, think of this sale as the perfect excuse for an upgrade.

Wayfair just launched an incredible deal on its customer-loved Wayfair Basics adjustable desk chair, marking it down to just $65 — that’s 59 percent off its original $160 price tag. The affordable find, which has earned over 4,500 perfect reviews from customers, is part of its in-house line and comes in 15 colors, many of which include complimentary two-day shipping (select colors require four- or five-day shipping).

The swivel rolling chair adjusts to your ideal height and features supportive padding on its seat and back. Its fairly simple design (ideal for tight spaces, by the way) and wide color selection ensures it’ll blend in with all sorts of decor and color palettes. Shoppers can choose from neutrals like black, white, and beige or fun shades like pink, turquoise, and bright green.

Assembly is fast and simple, allowing you to set it up and start using it right away. “I did it myself, less than 10 minutes,” one reviewer wrote. “Easy peasy!”

Reviewers also love the chair’s versatility, but they rave even more about its comfortable feel, which is great for long hours at the computer and all sorts of other activities — we’re looking at you, hobbyists. “This chair is surprisingly comfortable with a lot of cushioning,” an owner wrote.

“This is the most comfortable office chair I’ve ever owned,” another added. “I found the perfect height using the handy seat adjustment lever. Considering the price, it is the best in quality and comfort.”

The massive discount is just one of the many desk chair deals you can currently find on Wayfair. Go ahead and get this reviewer-approved piece now, or shop more Wayfair’s office furniture markdowns — you can’t go wrong either way!

