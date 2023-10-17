Comforting hummus dip is easy to make yourself, but use the best ingredients

I struggled with what to write about for this week’s column given all the unrest in the Middle East. My heart has been heavy, the tears have been flowing, and I cannot imagine how the people there feel as they watch their families die in such horrific ways. This isn’t supposed to be a political column, but as someone whose family immigrated from this region, it’s not an issue I can ignore.

Rather than focus on the complicated matter, I’d like to focus on something that can nurture: hummus. The history of this dish has been long debated among Middle Eastern countries, but I prefer to see it as a commonality. Hummus is a dip that comforts, nourishes and brings people together.

Long ago, my hummus making days began. I cannot tell you how many batches I’ve made over the years, but this is the recipe I’ve perfected, and has many fans. The most important thing when making hummus (well anything) is the ingredients. Take yourself on a field trip to N&J Global Market at 5612 E. Lincoln and pick up Tazah brand canned garbanzo beans, tahini sold in a quart-sized plastic container and house-made pita chips. N&J fries its chips, and the crunch and flavor are the best. My preference on pita is the softer, Greek-style pita made by the brand Falafel King, which can be purchased at Whole Foods. If you don’t want to fresh squeeze lemon juice, purchase the Italian Volcano brand at Costco.

I realize you’ll have to make a couple stops to get all the ingredients, but you can always stock up your pantry so you are prepared next time you want hummus. It’s a great appetizer you can whip up quickly.

Making hummus in a food processor is the most common way, but it can also be done in a high-powered blender like a Vitamix. While I realize those expensive blenders don’t sit in every kitchen, if you have one, use it. A food processor will work, however a Vitamix will make it silky smooth.

Serve your hummus to your loved ones with a side of veggies – carrots, English cucumbers, pickled okra, olives, red peppers – plus pita and pita chips. Enjoy, and maybe say a prayer for those in the Middle East that peace will come sooner than later.

Hummus

2 cans garbanzo beans (Tazah brand preferred)

1 cup tahini, in quart container

2/3 cup lemon juice, Italian Volcano brand preferred

3 cloves fresh garlic

1 teaspoon salt

Olive oil, for drizzling

Toasted pine nuts for garnish

In a bowl, microwave garbanzo beans and bean liquid for one minute.

Pour beans and liquid – minus ¼ cup of liquid – into blender or food processor.

Add remaining ingredients and process until smooth.

If hummus is too thick, add ¼ cup reserved liquid and reprocess, if not, discard liquid.

Serve with olive oil drizzled on and toasted pine nuts alongside pita chips, pita bread and/or veggies.