ComfortDelGro (SGX:C52) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.0422

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 18th of May to SGD0.0422, which will be 101% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of SGD0.021. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

ComfortDelGro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, ComfortDelGro was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 77% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.064 total annually to SGD0.057. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.2% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 13% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On ComfortDelGro's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think ComfortDelGro will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for ComfortDelGro that investors should take into consideration. Is ComfortDelGro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

