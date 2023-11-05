Advertisement

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·8 min read
BraunS / Getty Images
BraunS / Getty Images

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It’s a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement. Unfortunately, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors — especially where you plan to live in retirement.

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted Least
Discover: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

That’s because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won’t be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: an individual’s spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the “comfortable” aspect of retirement. The states are ranked from least to most expensive.

It should be noted that the suggested annual savings don’t include Social Security payouts, potential pension income or interest earned on savings.

Find out exactly how much you’ll need to retire comfortably in your state.

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Total expenditures: $44,059

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,015

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

How To Go From Broke in Your 40s to a Millionaire in Your 50s: 8 ‘Late Start’ Retirement Tips
David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Total expenditures: $45,206

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,302

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508

Dave Ramsey: 6 Biggest Retirement Myths You Should Stop Believing

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Total expenditures: $45,415

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,354

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Total expenditures: $45,519

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,380

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Total expenditures: $45,988

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,497

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Total expenditures: $46,353

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,588

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942

Find Out: 15 Worst Places To Live in North Carolina on Just a Social Security Check

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Total expenditures: $46,614

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,654

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

West Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $46,823

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,706

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Total expenditures: $46,979

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,745

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Total expenditures: $47,031

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,758

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789

See: 12 Worst Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Total expenditures: $47,083

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Total expenditures: $47,083

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,771

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Total expenditures: $47,500

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,875

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Total expenditures: $47,792

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,948

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741

Discover: 5 Actions You Must Take If Your Retirement Savings Fall Below $50,000

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Total expenditures: $47,813

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,953

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Total expenditures: $47,918

  • 20% comfort buffer: $11,979

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Total expenditures: $48,283

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,071

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Total expenditures: $48,387

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,097

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484

Also: Social Security COLA Is Set To Dramatically Decrease in 2024 and 25% of Seniors Don’t Know What That Means for Them

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Total expenditures: $48,752

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,188

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Total expenditures: $48,908

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,227

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135

Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com
Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Total expenditures: $48,960

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,240

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Total expenditures: $49,586

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,397

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983

Find Out: 14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

South Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,108

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,527

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com
Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,212

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,553

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765

Ryan Herron / Getty Images
Ryan Herron / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $50,525

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,631

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com
Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $50,785

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,696

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482

Check Out: Use This Secret IRS Loophole To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Total expenditures: $51,202

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,801

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Total expenditures: $51,567

  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,892

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Total expenditures: $53,132

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,283

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

  • Total expenditures: $53,184

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,296

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480

Next: Prepare for Retirement by Living on Less and Taking the 80% Challenge

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com
Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $53,236

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,309

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545

Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Total expenditures: $54,487

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,622

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109

Jeremy Janus / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jeremy Janus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Total expenditures: $54,852

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,713

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Total expenditures: $54,904

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,726

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631

First Year of Retirement: 7 Money Moves You Absolutely Must Make

Delaware

  • Total expenditures: $54,957

  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,739

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Total expenditures: $56,312

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,078

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Total expenditures: $57,981

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,495

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Total expenditures: $59,441

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

Read: I Lost $400K of My Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k) — If You’re Not Careful, You Could, Too

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

Washington

  • Total expenditures: $59,441

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,860

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Total expenditures: $59,701

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,925

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Total expenditures: $59,806

  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,951

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Total expenditures: $60,171

  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,043

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213

Want To Retire Abroad? Top Cheap and Popular Places To Consider in Asia

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images
Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Total expenditures: $60,692

  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,173

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Total expenditures: $63,716

  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,929

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Total expenditures: $64,707

  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,177

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • Total expenditures: $65,437

  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,359

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796

Related: 7 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in Europe

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Total expenditures: $70,755

  • 20% comfort buffer: $17,689

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

California

  • Total expenditures: $72,320

  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,080

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Total expenditures: $78,159

  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,540

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

District of Columbia

  • Total expenditures: $79,984

  • 20% comfort buffer: $19,996

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

SvetlanaSF / Shutterstock.com
SvetlanaSF / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • Total expenditures: $96,982

  • 20% comfort buffer: $24,246

  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as”gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2022 Q3 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 9, 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State