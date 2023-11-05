What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

BraunS / Getty Images

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It’s a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement. Unfortunately, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors — especially where you plan to live in retirement.

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted Least

Discover: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

That’s because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won’t be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: an individual’s spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the “comfortable” aspect of retirement. The states are ranked from least to most expensive.

It should be noted that the suggested annual savings don’t include Social Security payouts, potential pension income or interest earned on savings.

Find out exactly how much you’ll need to retire comfortably in your state.

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Total expenditures: $44,059

20% comfort buffer: $11,015

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $55,074

How To Go From Broke in Your 40s to a Millionaire in Your 50s: 8 ‘Late Start’ Retirement Tips

David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

peeterv / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Total expenditures: $45,206

20% comfort buffer: $11,302

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,508

Dave Ramsey: 6 Biggest Retirement Myths You Should Stop Believing

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Total expenditures: $45,415

20% comfort buffer: $11,354

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,769

Story continues

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Total expenditures: $45,519

20% comfort buffer: $11,380

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $56,899

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

Total expenditures: $45,988

20% comfort buffer: $11,497

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,485

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Total expenditures: $46,353

20% comfort buffer: $11,588

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $57,942

Find Out: 15 Worst Places To Live in North Carolina on Just a Social Security Check

©Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Total expenditures: $46,614

20% comfort buffer: $11,654

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,268

ablokhin / Getty Images

West Virginia

Total expenditures: $46,823

20% comfort buffer: $11,706

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,528

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Total expenditures: $46,979

20% comfort buffer: $11,745

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,724

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

Total expenditures: $47,031

20% comfort buffer: $11,758

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,789

See: 12 Worst Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Total expenditures: $47,083

20% comfort buffer: $11,771

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Total expenditures: $47,083

20% comfort buffer: $11,771

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,854

©Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Total expenditures: $47,500

20% comfort buffer: $11,875

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,376

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wyoming

Total expenditures: $47,792

20% comfort buffer: $11,948

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,741

Discover: 5 Actions You Must Take If Your Retirement Savings Fall Below $50,000

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

Total expenditures: $47,813

20% comfort buffer: $11,953

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,767

Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

Total expenditures: $47,918

20% comfort buffer: $11,979

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,897

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Total expenditures: $48,283

20% comfort buffer: $12,071

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,353

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Total expenditures: $48,387

20% comfort buffer: $12,097

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,484

Also: Social Security COLA Is Set To Dramatically Decrease in 2024 and 25% of Seniors Don’t Know What That Means for Them

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Total expenditures: $48,752

20% comfort buffer: $12,188

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,940

miroslav_1 / Getty Images

New Mexico

Total expenditures: $48,908

20% comfort buffer: $12,227

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,135

Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Total expenditures: $48,960

20% comfort buffer: $12,240

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,200

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Total expenditures: $49,586

20% comfort buffer: $12,397

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,983

Find Out: 14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

South Dakota

Total expenditures: $50,108

20% comfort buffer: $12,527

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,634

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Total expenditures: $50,212

20% comfort buffer: $12,553

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,765

Ryan Herron / Getty Images

North Carolina

Total expenditures: $50,525

20% comfort buffer: $12,631

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,156

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

Total expenditures: $50,785

20% comfort buffer: $12,696

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,482

Check Out: Use This Secret IRS Loophole To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Total expenditures: $51,202

20% comfort buffer: $12,801

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,003

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Total expenditures: $51,567

20% comfort buffer: $12,892

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,459

©Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Total expenditures: $53,132

20% comfort buffer: $13,283

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,415

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

Total expenditures: $53,184

20% comfort buffer: $13,296

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,480

Next: Prepare for Retirement by Living on Less and Taking the 80% Challenge

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Total expenditures: $53,236

20% comfort buffer: $13,309

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,545

Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Total expenditures: $54,487

20% comfort buffer: $13,622

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,109

Jeremy Janus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Total expenditures: $54,852

20% comfort buffer: $13,713

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,565

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Total expenditures: $54,904

20% comfort buffer: $13,726

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,631

First Year of Retirement: 7 Money Moves You Absolutely Must Make

Delaware

Total expenditures: $54,957

20% comfort buffer: $13,739

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,696

benedek / Getty Images

Arizona

Total expenditures: $56,312

20% comfort buffer: $14,078

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,390

©Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

Total expenditures: $57,981

20% comfort buffer: $14,495

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $72,476

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Total expenditures: $59,441

20% comfort buffer: $14,860

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

Read: I Lost $400K of My Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k) — If You’re Not Careful, You Could, Too

benedek / iStock.com

Washington

Total expenditures: $59,441

20% comfort buffer: $14,860

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,301

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maine

Total expenditures: $59,701

20% comfort buffer: $14,925

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,627

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Total expenditures: $59,806

20% comfort buffer: $14,951

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,757

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Total expenditures: $60,171

20% comfort buffer: $15,043

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,213

Want To Retire Abroad? Top Cheap and Popular Places To Consider in Asia

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

Vermont

Total expenditures: $60,692

20% comfort buffer: $15,173

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,865

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Total expenditures: $63,716

20% comfort buffer: $15,929

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,645

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Total expenditures: $64,707

20% comfort buffer: $16,177

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,884

©Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Total expenditures: $65,437

20% comfort buffer: $16,359

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,796

Related: 7 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in Europe

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Total expenditures: $70,755

20% comfort buffer: $17,689

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $88,444

benedek / iStock.com

California

Total expenditures: $72,320

20% comfort buffer: $18,080

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,399

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Total expenditures: $78,159

20% comfort buffer: $19,540

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $97,699

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

District of Columbia

Total expenditures: $79,984

20% comfort buffer: $19,996

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $99,980

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

SvetlanaSF / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Total expenditures: $96,982

20% comfort buffer: $24,246

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $121,228

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as”gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2022 Q3 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 9, 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State