Most comfortable loungewear for the chicest work-from-home looks yet

It’s been quite a year, and for many the separation of home and work is nonexistent right now, and won’t be for the near future. Add in your kids’ education and keeping up with everything else (we’re all doing our best), and your fall look might not be at the top of your list. But just because your priorities have changed, doesn’t mean you can’t look cute and stylish, and keep it super comfortable.

“Everybody's thinking about comfort right now, and that's generally what everybody wants at all times,” says Austin, Texas based stylist Laurel Kinney. “And people's definition of what's comfortable has changed, I think too in the last six months.”

If you’re jumping on video calls, Kinney says, “Everybody needs that thing they can throw on at the last minute that makes them look pulled together, but isn't hard.”

For the top half of your look, you’re going to want to add some texture and visual interest, she adds.

“Whatever you're putting on is going to have to feel tactically pleasant, and in order for it to have a little bit more visual interest, I think people are going to be leaning towards interesting necklines maybe,” explains Kinney. “In the knitwear category, a chunky turtleneck or a chunky V-neck with layering over a T-shirt or something, just to create a little bit more texture and depth to your outfits, but still keep them super comfy.”

Tie-dye has been on trend all summer, and there’s no reason not to bring the boho vibes into fall, in this luxe French terry pullover available in pink or blue patterns. Also available in beige and black, this generously cut top will complete your everyday look.

This top, available in green and black, will take you from mornings making breakfast, through those endless Zoom calls, and look great with a pair of jeans for a post-dinner walk. The V-neck and flowing dolman sleeves make a statement, and layering over a long sleeve tee adds flair to your look.

Thermoregulating and breathable, this modern henley will keep you snug on fall mornings, and the extra long cuffs keep the bulk of your sleeves out of your way while you’re working. Our favorite part? This cotton and silk blend sweater is machine washable.

Want to switch your style up? Kinney recommends an oversized button down. “Something that's a little bit more relaxed than your standard, starched button-down shirt with a collar, but something that's maybe gauzier and can be layered.” This easy boyfriend style top fits the bill.





A cascade front wrap can almost double as a blazer, not only keeping you warm, but tying your whole look together with flattering draping. No one will know you’re basically lounging in a fleece lined blanket while you work or run the kids around town, and you can pull it on and off without getting up.

While this lightweight French terry wrap is meant as a yoga cover up, it works just as well over a tee or cami to dress up your relaxed look. Available in black and gray, you can add to your ensemble by “layering more delicate metallic necklaces to create a little bit of visual interest on the camera,” says Kinney.





Stylist Kinney shares her philosophy about dressing the bottom half of your body, and it’s simple, but hilarious, “I feel like it's all about the mullet concept dressing. Keep it really comfy on the bottom.”

You won’t find a better daytime pant than these super soft, semi-fitted pants. Available in seven colors, with a drawstring waistband, tapered leg design and inset front pockets, perfect for that hair tie you’re always losing.

Get ready for chilly weather with these thermal leggings. The high-waist and compression waistband will keep you looking chic, they’re thick enough to keep you covered and the slim back pocket will hold your phone.





Standout at home with these comfy high waist leggings with an elastic waist. The rainbow detail on the lower leg will give your simple look sass and flair, and these leggings from Rihanna size up to 3X.

Keep your lower half comfy, but still look cute with this soft, low-effort jumpsuit. The relaxed fit is very cozy, but paired with a fresh T-shirt, you can jump on video calls and run errands in style.

