Get Comfy With Our Hit-List Of July 4th Home & Furniture Sales

Amazon Prime Day is now a thing of the past, but we see some equally major Fourth of July home and furniture sales in our near future — in fact, we’ve got our eyes on a few steep discounts that have already made their mid-summer debut. Right now, big-ticket items like Saatva mattresses, Burrow sofas, Wayfair office chairs, and more are hanging out at dangerously small price points. And by dangerous, we mean it’ll be hard to put our wallets away.



But, if your bank account is unsure about which sales are truly worth shopping, look no further — we found some very convincing offers. Ahead, flip through our hit-list of the best Fourth of July furniture sales and discounted home goods floating around the web for the next few weeks. Prepare yourself (and your dollars) — you’ll find yourself getting quite comfortable with these deals.



Furniture

Joss & Main

Sale: 15% off 10th Anniversary Event

Promo Code: 10YEARS

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Joss & Main Carol Task Chair, $, available at Joss & Main

Wayfair

Sale: Up to 60% off 4th of July Clearance

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4, $, available at Wayfair

Lulu & Georgia

Sale: Up to 50% off

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Lulu and Georgia Kemala Dining Chair (Set of 2), $, available at Lulu and Georgia

AllModern



Sale: 15% off Fourth of July Sale

Promo Code: GET15

Dates: Now - Limited Time



AllModern Breanna 84'' Sofa, $, available at AllModern

Overstock

Sale: Patio Furniture starting at $19, Outdoor Decor starting at $19, Rugs under $100, and more sales in every category

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 5



Christopher Knight Home Denali Outdoor Industrial 3-piece Wood Bar Set, $, available at Overstock

Allform

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: JULY0420

Dates: Now - July 11



Allform Loveseat, $, available at Allform

Burrow

Sale: Savings up to $600

Promo Code: USA21

Dates: Now - July 11



Burrow Block Nomad 4-Seat Corner Sectional, $, available at Burrow



Floyd

Sale: Save up to $375

Promo Code: SUMMER21

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Floyd The Sectional, $, available at Floyd

Bed Bath & Beyond

Sale: Save up to 40% off on 4th of July fun (outdoor furniture, dinnerware, lighting, etc.)

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



W Home Stonington 4-Piece Metal Cushioned Chat Set, $, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

FUNBOY

Sale: Up to 25% off pool floats, limited edition collections, kiddie pools, and more

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



FUNBOY Clear Rainbow Chaise Lounger - 2 Pack, $, available at FUNBOY

Interior Define

Sale: 5% off our new and existing collections

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 7



Interior Define Colten Leather Ottoman, $, available at Interior Define

Rove Concepts

Sale: 40% off select pieces; 20% off sitewide + 20% off voucher for members

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 5



Rove Concepts Wishbone Outdoor Chair, $, available at Rove Concepts

Kitchen

Our Place

Sale: Free Spruce Steamer with any Always Pan purchase ($30 value)

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Our Place Always Pan, $, available at Our Place

Summer Travel

Samsonite

Sale: Up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off

Promo Code: EXTRA20

Dates: Limited Time



Samsonite Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner, $, available at Samsonite

Paravel

Sale: 15% off orders of $100+

Promo Code: TAKEOFF15

Dates: Now - July 5



Paravel Aviator Grand, $, available at Paravel

Calpak

Sale: Up to 60% off select styles + an additional 10% off existing sale collection

Promo Code: NONE

Dates: Now - July 5



Calpak Vanity Case, $, available at Calpak

Bedding & Bath

Brooklinen

Sale: 15% off sitewide (Last Call and Spaces items are excluded from sale)

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 7



Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Set, $, available at Brooklinen

Anthropologie

Sale: Extra 40% off sale

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Anthropologie Woven Ruthie Bed Blanket, $, available at Anthropologie

Nordstrom Rack

Sale: Extra 25% off home

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 18



Enchante Home Signature Turkish Cotton 2-Piece Bath Mats, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Buffy

Sale: $50 off orders of $300+

Promo Code: SALEAWAY

Dates: Now - July 5



Buffy The Buffy Breeze, $, available at Buffy

Pact

Sale: 10% off your $50+ purchase, 15% off your $100+ purchase, and 20% off your $150+ purchase

Promo Code: FOURTHFAVES

Dates: Now - July 4



PACT organic cotton quilted comforter, $, available at PACT

Mattresses

Saatva

Sale: Get $200 off your total mattress of $975 or more

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 5



Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

Tempur-pedic

Sale: $500 off Tempur-Breeze

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze°, $, available at Tempur-Pedic

Cocoon By Sealy

Sale: Save 35% on Chill Mattress + free pillows and sheets

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - Limited Time



Cocoon Chill Memory Foam, $, available at Sealy

Brooklyn Bedding

Sale: 25% off sitewide

Promo Code: INDEPENDENCE25

Dates: Now - July 6



Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid, $, available at Brooklyn Bedding

Casper

Sale: Up to 30% off Bundles, 15% off Mattress (10% off Element) and Pillows, and 10% off everything else.

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 5



Casper Best-Selling Bundle, $, available at Casper

PlushBeds

Sale: $1,200 off Bedroom Mattresses + Free Luxury Sheet Set, 20% off all Toppers & Bedding.

Promo Code: GET15

Dates: Now - July 5



PlushBeds Hybrid Latex Mattress: The Luxury Bliss®, $, available at PlushBeds

Tech + Appliances

Google

Sale: Up to $80 off Nest accessories

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now - July 8



Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, $, available at Walmart

Home Decor

Boutique Rugs

Sale: 60% off sitewide

Promo Code: 4TH60

Dates: June 21 - July 8



Hauteloom Neyland Area Rug 5' x 7' 6", $, available at Boutique Rugs

