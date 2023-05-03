15 super comfortable dresses for the dress girlies who hate pants

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Look, I am not a pants person. While my closet has its fair share of jeans and comfy wide-leg pants for colder temps, I’ve never found a pair I’ve loved more than my least favorite dress. Can you believe that The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is one of my faves?

If you’re here right now, chances are you’re also not a pants person — or you just woke up and realized that you kind of hate wearing pants. And because it’s spring, that means it’s time to upgrade your dress arsenal with some of the most comfortable dresses out there. Nothing feels better than a breezy dress when the weather is warm.

From ribbed tank dresses to throw-on-and-go minis and the original Nap Dress, I rounded up the most comfortable dresses if you are a dress girly through and through.

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Ruffle Sleeveless Cotton Wrap Dress A flowy wrap dress made of breathable cotton with flirt ruffles? This breathable piece of perfection is the perfect lazy dress girl wardrobe. $45 at Nordstrom

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Wild Iris Tommy Dress If you're going for ultimate comfort and optimal cuteness, then a workout dress is your best bet. The beloved Tommy Cropped Bra from Girlfriend Collective is now a recycled and recyclable workout dress with a built-in unitard, support band, and—of course—pockets. $88 at Girlfriend Collective

Nordstrom Free People Marina Tie Back Cotton Crinkle Babydoll Dress A fun, flirty and flowy white mini is the ideal summer staple. This one has a crisscross tie-back closure that adds allure to the open back. Plus, the crinkled texture adds a perfect amount of dimension. How cute does it look with western-inspired boots like the ones above? $88 at Nordstrom

J.Crew J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress in Linen The comfort of a simple linen slip dress, when the weather gets hot, cannot be overstated. This one from J.Crew is an offshoot of the brand's best-selling 90s-inspired Gwyneth Slip Skirt and is made from 100% linen for unreal breathability. $128 at J.Crew

Nordstrom Rack Madewell Cross Front Flutter Sleeve Minidress An easy dress that looks like you put in the effort, this cross-front mini has a flattering fit-and-flare shape and fluttery short sleeves. I mean, what's more classic and easy than this? $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Everlane Everlane The Ribbed Tank Dress The ribbed midi dress features a cutaway neckline and bra-friendly straps — although it is comfortable to wear without a bra if you're down. Hugging you in all the right places, this dress is made of premium cotton with enough stretch that you'll never feel uncomfortable. $78 at Everlane

Hill House Home Hill House Home The Adeline Dress All you need to do is throw on this easy floral mini, and suddenly, you have an Outfit™. The relaxed voluminous sleeves and high-low hem make it ideal for running errands, layering over a bikini or napping in the middle of the work day. $125 at Hill House Home

Nordstrom Rack ASTR the Label Sweetheart Neck Tiered Ruffle Cotton Dress Cotton dresses are the best when it comes to comfort. This ruffled one features a feminine sweetheart neckline that elevates it from a casual day dress to a fancier one. That said, I fully plan on pairing this with my worn-in pair of brown slides to hit CVS. $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Trapeze Mini Dress A long-sleeve minidress is a must for any spring wardrobe. Made with a sheer woven fabric and trapeze silhouette, this black dress has the flirtiest tiered sleeves and skirt. How good will this look with a pair of cowboy boots? $80 at Abercrombie & Fitch

SKIMS SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress With a name like the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, this SKIMS maxi is guaranteed to be comfortable and wildly sexy. Embrace every single one of your curves with its slinky silhouette, ultra-flattering square neckline and drapey long slip — even while you're just doing the dishes. $88 at SKIMS

Hill House Home Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress The be-all-end-all of comfy dresses is the viral Ellie Nap Dress. Instagram and TikTok's favorite versatile dress is soft, comfortable and pretty enough to wear all day and night. It comes in 22 colors and is honestly great all year long, but it thrives in spring and summer. I personally own this dress in four styles and cannot get enough. $150 at Hill House Home

Nordstrom Rack Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dres This drapey maxi dress is one of Nordstrom Rack's top sellers. With dozens of colors to choose from, you can't go wrong. The dress has adjustable straps and can easily slip over your head for the laziest grab-and-go outfit or chicest look for a casual wedding. $35 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Free People Get Obsessed Babydoll Minidress Take the comfy minidress up a notch for transitional weather season with this unique denim babydoll mini from Free People. Featuring two pockets and slightly puffed sleeves, this edgy dress goes with everything, especially your go-to sneakers. $148 at Nordstrom

Lulus Lulus Patsy Black and White Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Dress If you've ever wanted to pretend you were sipping Aperol spritz on a yacht, this vacation-ready gingham maxi dress is your bestie. The dress is made with a lightweight woven fabric, so it literally feels like you're wearing air. $48 at Lulus

Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Yes, this fun dress technically has built-in shorts, but they're so thin that you can hardly notice they're there. The original Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is super sporty, flattering and functional. Made with an ultra-lightweight performance fabric and featuring adjustable straps, save this baby for the hottest days of the year. $100 at Outdoor Voices

