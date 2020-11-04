Comfort viewing: The TV shows we turn to again and again in tough times

We’re all spending a lot of time in front of the TV right now - but if you’re still struggling to plough through all the prestige box sets on your to-watch list as lockdown 2.0 looms, you’re not alone.

Yes, you might finally have had the hours free to tackle that lengthy HBO drama you’ve been putting off for years, but it’s natural to crave familiarity when everything feels so uncertain, and that extends to our viewing habits, too.

That’s where our comfort watches come in - shows that most likely aren’t zeitgeisty or agenda-setting, but feel like the TV equivalent of a massive bowl of pasta.

These are some of the series that the Standard team love to revisit in tough times...

Lewis (ITV Hub, Britbox)

Despite Oxford’s alarmingly high murder rate (surely only Midsomer can rival it) the Inspector Morse extended universe is my televisual comfort blanket.

With decades of Morse, Lewis, and now Endeavour on offer, there’s plenty of mildly intellectual crime-solving to plod through, but Kevin Whately’s beleaguered Geordie Detective Inspector remains top of the pile for me, perhaps because - sacrilege, I know - there’s considerably less low-key misogyny and Wagner chat in his spin-off.

I have a theory, too, that almost every British actor-of-the-moment got their first break in Lewis - look carefully and you’ll spot the likes of Daniel Kaluuya, Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton. I should warn you, though, that Laurence Fox also features heavily.

Katie Rosseinsky

The Office (Netflix)

“You’ve seen the vibe. Chilled out.” David Brent, a middle manager who considers himself a friend first, boss second and probably an entertainer third, would fall apart in a world of remote working.

But while we can’t actually go to our offices, watching The Office is a cathartic reminder of the comforting, banal and occasionally infuriating dynamics of the workplace.

As managers across the world go into full chilled-out entertainer mode to keep morale up on Slack, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s 2001 comedy is a gentle reminder that we’re all just trying to do our best.

Jessie Thompson

Deep Fried Masters (Amazon Prime)

This is an American cooking show that literally just centres around deep frying. Every episode takes place at a different Southern country fair and everybody’s wearing a cowboy hat.

Story continues





One of the judges is literally only on the panel because he’s famous for revolutionising deep fried butter, a cow derails the show by running through the set at one point - it’s just absolutely insane.





Megan Hills





Big Little Lies (Now TV)





View photos Prestige: Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole KidmanHBO More

“Peak TV” stresses me out for the most part, mainly because everything looks glossy and great and I don’t have enough eyes for all of it. But Big Little Lies (season one, an important emphasis) is the kind of magical creation only possible in the era of prestige TV, with all the right ingredients working at top form; a juicy plot, famous actresses, an esteemed director, a gorgeous location, and lush cinematography.





There’s certainly some frivolity to Big Little Lies, but it’s only a couple episodes into the seven-part season that the show begins to confront serious, heart-wrenching subject matter such as domestic abuse, fractured family life and PTSD.





It was the first mainstream show for a long time to bring the internal lives of women to the fore, and the result was seven hours of extraordinarily emotional, utterly compelling television. And with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, you get not one but FIVE incredible lead performances. Heaven.





George Fenwick





Queer Eye (Netflix)





So much more than a makeover show, Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot is truly a tonic for testing times. Each episode follows the same format (though never feels too formulaic) with the Fab Five - Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni and Karamo - swooping into an unsuspecting participant’s home and light-heartedly critiquing their current set-up before getting to work.





Of course, there are often tears - frequently happy ones, though - and there’s something especially reassuring in the way the fivesome calmly assess each situation (while sometimes dealing with their personal demons, too) before confidently restoring their client from the inside out - and making me feel a whole lot better in the process.





Now if only we could put them in charge of the current crisis...





Rachel McGrath





Peep Show (Netflix)





View photos Dark humour: Robert Webb and David Mitchell in Peep ShowChannel 4 More

Schadenfreude isn’t exactly the warmest of feelings, yet I’ve always found there to be something weirdly reassuring about watching Mark Corrigan (David Mitchell) and Jeremy Usborne (Robert Webb) blunder through the banality of everyday life in their Croydon flatshare.





Channel 4’s pitch black comedy is cringe-through-your-fingers proof that however you’re handling these uncertain times, you’re almost definitely doing it better than Mark and Jez would be - and at least you’re not on the receiving end of an impromptu Zoom call from Johnson. The Kettering conference and Mark’s wedding to Sophie (a brilliantly unhinged Olivia Colman) are failsafe favourites.





KR





Monty Don's Big Dreams Small Spaces (Netflix)





I used to think an interest in gardening programmes was the beginning of a slow slide into old age and inevitable death. Now I pity this old me, who didn't understand the eye-soothing joy of a honeysuckle planting tutorial or a gentle camera pan over a tinkling slate water feature.





Also, old me wasn't aware of how totally hot Monty Don is. Why has the gardening community been hiding this handsome, crumpled linen shirt of a man under its bushel for so long?





The coronavirus pandemic prompted a rush on garden centres as isolated Brits tried to find their green fingers. If you live in London it's likely you have very little outdoor space to work with - a tiny garden, balcony or window box. This show is a great place for ideas and it's also the telly-watching equivalent of a warm bath.





Lucy Pavia





The Thick Of It (Netflix)





View photos Hapless: Malcolm Tucker and the DoSAC gangBBC More

If Boris Johnson’s daily press briefings are sending your blood pressure sky high, Armando Iannucci’s sharp satire about the inner workings of government is a good antidote.





The shenanigans of this harried motley crew of civil servants and Spads are a reminder that everything definitely is a complete mess - but at least it’s funny.





The ultimate WFH inspiration is DoSAC’s Director of Communications Terri Coverley (played by Joanna Scanlan). Her idea of home-working? Driving to Hastings with her dog so she can help her sister move a piano.





JT





Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)





This isn’t the movie (we don’t talk about the Shyamalan film) but the animated TV show. Whether you’re watching it with your family or just on your own, it’s a great shout and it revolves around a boy who’s been chosen to bring the world into balance and can control the elements.





Set in a fantasy world inspired strongly by Asia, it’s the perfect dose of escapism and despite being a children’s show has deep and meaningful tales to tell.





MH





Call the Midwife (Netflix)





View photos Tear-jerker: Call The MidwifeNeal Street Productions/BBC More

My binges take two forms. Victoria; Gentleman Jack – I love a strong woman succeeding against the odds in a bonnet/frock coat. But I’ve also watched, and cried through, pretty much every episode of One Born Every Minute (that’s 11 series of escalating screaming, folks).





Imagine how happy I am in front of Call the Midwife, the ultimate female-led, issue-led, fashion-savvy, blood and mucus-soaked historical drama. Pass me a tissue/towel.





Nancy Durrant





Doctor Who (Netflix)





View photos Throwback: Billie Piper as Rose and David Tennant as the DoctorBBC More

Every Whovian has their Doctor to turn to in times of strife – I’m team David Tennant all day long. Whether it’s Daleks, Cybermen or subterranean lizard people from the dawn of time, the Doctor sorts everything out (with some exceptions, but even Time Lords make mistakes).





At times like these, wouldn’t it be great to hop into a Tardis and fast-forward a few months?





Zoe Paskett





The Royal House of Windsor (Netflix)





Whatever your views on the Royal Family, you’ve got to give them credit for one thing: they’ve been around for bloody ages. The Queen in particular is a symbol of stability and endurance, from her colour-blocking suits to the fact she spends every single summer holiday at Balmoral - and there’s something a bit soothing about that.





The Royal House of Windsor on Netflix is particularly good for an escapist binge-watch - early on the series, there are some stories about George V’s survival strategies that would make Cersei Lannister proud.





JT





Pride and Prejudice (Netflix)





View photos Iconic: The 1996 version of Austen's classic has stood the test of time More

You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love Colin Firth as Mr Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen – stick to Succession, soz babes).





There’s no weak link in the BBC’s adaptation, from the greasy Mr Collins to the infuriating Lydia. But it all hinges on Jennifer Ehle’s coy smile and poise as Elizabeth, which is enough to calm down any number of Mrs Bennet-style flaps. Have some compassion on my poor nerves!





ZP





Friends





My pick would be Friends - even if just returning to favourite episodes (Ross getting a fake tan and binging margaritas would have to be up there) although there’s probably time to watch all 10 series now.





There’s something comforting and nostalgic about watching the familiar faces joking around on the sofa in the Central Perk cafe.â





Katy Clifton





Mad Men (Netflix)





View photos Gripping: Mad Men is a series like no other More

Sure, Don Draper (Jon Hamm) oozes sophistication, with his brooding good looks, snappy suits and constant whisky-drinking. But for me, the real star of Mad Men is Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss).





While she begins as Draper’s secretary, she soon rises the ranks and shows her sexist co-workers that she’s a force to be reckoned with. She isn’t without her flaws, but it has to be said that Peggy is a total badass and we could all do with channelling her gumption and determination right now.





What makes Mad Men so special for me is its brilliant scriptwriting. Of course the glamorous costumes and sets help, but the combination of dark humour and harrowing story lines – which are completely juxtaposed by outlandish sequences (don’t even get me started on THAT lawnmower scene) – is completely unique and unlike anything I had ever watched before or since.





Emma Clarke