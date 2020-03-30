Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH).

What Is Insider Buying?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

President Martin Driscoll made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$60k worth of shares at a price of US$6.03 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.00). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Story continues

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 52.00k shares worth US$272k. On the other hand they divested 40000 shares, for US$51k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals insiders. The average buy price was around US$5.24. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:SBPH Recent Insider Trading March 30th 2020

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 8.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$1.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.