Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Patrick Walsh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$308k worth of shares at a price of US$30.98 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$23.69 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$35.55. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ANI Pharmaceuticals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Chairman Patrick Walsh spent US$308k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.8% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ANI Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in ANI Pharmaceuticals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ANI Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

