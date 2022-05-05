The COMET Columbia bus system could soon be more reliable and efficient. Here’s how

Patrick McCreless
·2 min read
Gerry Melendez/online@thestate.com

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority is set to soon roll out a service plan expected to improve the performance of its fixed route system.

Generally referred to as The COMET, the service, beginning on Sunday, will use new schedules and route maps that will reflect bus arrivals with updated time points so that riders can better plan trips, a Wednesday press release from the transit authority states.

The COMET and its operations contractor, RATP Dev USA, have worked together for months to correct glitches in the system that made the service appear less reliable than it should. The COMET will implement new technology aimed at improving efficiency and deliver enhanced service to customers.

There will be minimal changes to a few routes, but service is expected to be more reliable and efficient overall, the press release states.

“We really listened to the feedback from our riders through our customer service team and saw that there were many opportunities to improve our overall performance. Lenny Cooksey, general manager of RATP Dev USA at The COMET, said in the press release. “Reliability was paramount to them. Having a more accurate schedule that aligns with designated time points will give our customers more control over planning their travel. They will know where and when to expect their ride.”

Developing the new plan was a major undertaking of an important project aimed to address an issue that has been ongoing for a long time, the press release states.

“The economy of the Central Midlands depends on robust transportation for access to jobs, healthcare and educational resources,” Derrick Huggins, interim CEO of The COMET, said in the press release. “I am proud of The COMET/RATP Dev team and how we’ve worked together to make progress in improving our ability to serve the community.”

The COMET provides countywide public transit services on 34 fixed routes, OnDemand/ReFlex services, vanpool service for commuters, subsidy programs with Uber and Lyft and DART for transportation to grocery stores and at night, ADA complementary paratransit service throughout Richland and portions of Lexington Counties and eight Blue Bike bikeshare stations in Downtown Columbia. The COMET transports approximately 2.8 million passenger trips a year on a fleet of more than 80 buses, vans and trolleys.

The updated schedules are available online now at www.CatchTheCOMET.org along with a Trip Planner and “Track My Bus” feature. Paper copies will be available at COMET Central on Friday.

