When it comes to mental health, something has to change

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit Mental Wellness in the Digital Age as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday - EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION

They may be deeply divided on many levels but when it comes to the pressures faced by young people online, both couples agree: something has to change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales on Tuesday used their public profiles to issue a rallying call for action when it comes to mental health.

In New York, Harry and Meghan shared a platform with parents whose children had taken their own lives, many of whom have been working with the couple’s Archewell Foundation over the past year.

Prince Harry, who has previously criticised social media companies for failing to tackle problems on their platforms, said they had to do more to protect childrens’ mental health.

“There’s a reason no one else is working in this space and that’s because of the size and power of these companies. I think people are scared and feel helpless.”

“There’s nothing wrong with these kids… It’s the world that we’re allowing to create around them.”

The Duke said that they began working with families who had “suffered the greatest loss” when they realised how many there were across the US and that no one was bringing them together.

He said the focus was to allow them to “heal together, to grieve together but also to focus on a solution, so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through”.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Project Healthy Minds' second annual World Mental Health Day Festival and The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit in New York City on Tuesday - MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Meghan said that although their own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were only four and two, social media “is not going away”.

She asked: “How do we make it safer, better, more positive?”

Their appearance marked the first time the couple have returned to New York since their ill-fated paparazzi car chase in May.

Meanwhile, some 3,300 miles away in Birmingham, the Princess, 41, addressed a youth mental health forum, warning that “simply talking about our mental health is just not enough”.

She acknowledged that more conversations were now taking place but said it was time to create “positive, preventative solutions”.

The forum, called Exploring our Emotional Worlds, brought together 100 young delegates nominated by leading mental health and youth charities.

The Prince and Princess were there to “listen and learn” as delegates spoke about how they manage their emotions and the support needed to build resilience.

The couple’s involvement was described as their biggest intervention on mental health since launching the Heads Together campaign, alongside Prince Harry, in 2016.

It is considered a “signal” for the future as they prepare to launch a new mental health initiative next year through their Royal Foundation, the Telegraph understands.

Prince William, 41, also spoke at the event, admitting that since they began trying to tackle the stigma of mental health, they felt they had made “some progress” but that there was still “a lot more to do”.

He said they now wanted to move towards “concrete action” in supporting young people in order to instigate change.

The Princess of Wales meets delegates at a forum on emotions, relationships and community action she hosted in Birmingham on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday - KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP

The Princess said: “We know, like you, that simply talking about our mental health is just not enough.

“Because although many more conversations are taking place, it is now vital we spend more time focusing on how we all talk about our mental health – and crucially; what we are going to do to build positive, preventative solutions to one of today’s toughest challenges.”

The world is changing “so fast”, she added, describing how young people today navigate the world of social media whilst also dealing with concerns about “the threat of conflict, pandemics, climate change or the cost of living”.

All of those things can “impact our emotional wellbeing and future hopes dramatically”, she said.

The Princess told delegates: “Just as we need to restore, protect, and invest in our planet, so we must also restore, protect, and invest in the communities, relationships and people living on it.

“Both learning about the world and learning about how to be happy and thrive within it, should go hand-in-hand.”

She said that as such, talking about mental health need not have so many negative connotations.

“We can choose to see our emotional worlds and mental wellbeing in a different light, we can normalise it and recognise it as something we all have, and require, as human beings,” she added.

“This will be a key focus for us both as we build on Heads Together.”

The Princess wore a deep yellow jacket and earrings given to her by Sarah Renton, a mother she met at an event at Maidenhead Rugby Club earlier this year whose daughter Issy had taken her own life.

Ms Renton sells the jewellery for the charity Brave Minds.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day. He was accompanied by his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex - LEE MORGAN/LEE@LEEMORGANPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Earlier, Meghan and Harry paid a private visit to the Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, which offers 12-month courses for underprivileged teenagers, designed to fast track them into highly paid jobs in the technology sector.

As they toured the school, Harry asked pupils: “What excites you the most and scares you the most about the online world?”

After listening to their answers, Meghan, who wore a jacket given to her by the debating team at Robert Clack School in Essex in March 2020, said: “I think my husband was asking about online spaces because it’s a place where so much community can be built, but there’s also so much vulnerability.

“There’s a lot of saturation.”

She said that, as parents, they could be “hopeful” knowing that such bright minds would be working in the sector, ensuring their children would be “seen, valued and growing in the right direction”.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, told delegates at Project Healthy Minds' second annual World Mental Health Day Festival and The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit on Tuesday that 'everyone has their own story and reason for being here'. He was accompanied by his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex - MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

The Duchess, who has spoken about her own mental health struggles, told staff: “It takes a village and you’re raising an incredible village here.”

Prince Harry told pupils: “Everyone’s got their own story, reason for being here.

“Your life is still going to be filled with complications and challenges. And if one of you starts to go quiet, doesn’t show up, you need to find out why.”

He added: “And remember to have fun! It has to be fun.”