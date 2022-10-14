When it comes to car color choices, Charlotte drivers prefer shades of gray

For Charlotte drivers, it’s mostly black and white when it comes to which car colors they’re likely to show off on the road.

An analysis by iSeeCars found that white, black, gray and silver are the most popular colors of vehicles in Charlotte. The demand for those colors align with national trends, according to a national version of the study.

iSeeCars, an automobile search engine and consumer guide, examined about 6.1 million consumer car purchases nationwide to find out which colors were in demand. Nationally, white, black, gray and silver accounted for 78% of vehicles on the road, according to the study.

In Charlotte, those colors made up nearly 80% of vehicles in the area.

A LIFT Auto Sales spokesperson in Charlotte told The Charlotte Observer that color popularity differs from vehicle to vehicle.

Blue cars account for 9.4% of cars on the roads in Charlotte, while 7.7% are red and 0.8% are brown, according to the iSeeCars study. Green (0.7%), orange (0.6%) and beige (0.5%) are the least popular colors among Charlotte drivers.

“Usually, it’s your white, gray and black for generic cars. But, when it comes to sportier cars, usually the red, the yellows and the blues are really popular,” the spokesperson said. “It really depends on the type of vehicle. For sportier vehicles, people would rather have brighter colors.”

Another factor is how many vehicles are manufactured by color. LIFT Auto Sales says that more cars in their fleet are in grayscale shades than any other.

“There’s not really much selection of colors for vehicles out there,” the spokesperson told the Observer. “The standard colors are always in high demand for regular daily drivers.”