Comerica profit beats as interest income boost offsets deposits fall

(Reuters) - Comerica Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit, as the regional lender's interest income surged from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes and helped soften a blow from a fall in deposits.

Net interest income (NII), which measures the difference between the interest earned on loans and given out on deposits, rose to $708 million for the three months ended March 31, from $456 million a year earlier.

However, average deposits fell about 5% to $67.8 billion for the quarter from the prior quarter, as a crisis sparked by the collapse of two mid-sized lenders spurred depositors to move their money out of smaller banks and into the perceived safety of bigger lenders.

Deposits decreased by $3.7 billion since the beginning of the banking crisis on March 9, largely due to diversification by customers, Comerica said.

Technology and life sciences, corporate banking and general middle market witnessed the largest deposit declines, the company said.

This week, a slew of U.S. banks reported similar deposit outflows in the first quarter from the fourth.

Shares of Comerica were down 2.3% at $46 premarket trading after results. The stock has lost about 30% so far this year.

Comerica deposits fell following the banking crisis, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/COMERICA-RESULTS/egpbylzjmvq/chart.png

The bank reported a profit of $2.39 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.29, according to Refinitiv data.

The Texas-based bank also set aside $30 million in provisions for loan losses, compared to a reserve release of $11 million, a year earlier, bracing for potential loan defaults amid mounting concerns of a recession.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $317 million from $182 million.

