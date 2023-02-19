Comedy World, ‘SVU’ Actors Remember Richard Belzer: ‘One of the Greats’

Generation Obama's "Stand Up For A Change" - Credit: WireImage

The comedy world and Law & Order: SVU veterans both turned to social media Sunday to pay tribute to Richard Belzer, the legendary comedian-turned-beloved television detective who starred as John Munch for over 20 years.

Marisky Hargitay wrote on Instagram, “Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How luck the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already.

Saturday Night Live actress Laraine Newman was the first to break the news of Belzer’s death at the age of 78, tweeting Sunday, “I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.” (Belzer served as warm-up comedian for SNL‘s early season tapings.)

Billy Crystal added, “Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away.”

Belzer’s SVU co-star Chris Meloni tweeted:

“Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU,” showrunner Warren Leight tweeted Sunday. “Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…”

“Missing Richard Belzer today,” SVU executive producer Julie Martin tweeted. “Working with him on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising and always joyful experience. I’m sure he’s giving ’em all a lot of laughs upstairs.”

Belzer died Sunday at his home in southwest France. According to his longtime friend Bill Scheft, his last words were “Fuck you, motherfucker.”

Richard Belzer: very funny, also very influential. When I did standup in the midwest in the 80s, comics who'd never even seen him stole his mannerisms and phrases from comics who stole them from him ("Hey Sparky…"). He was a big deal. Rest In Peace — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 19, 2023

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was as kind as he was funny. I will miss his brand of comedy that was not confined to boundaries. And will always be grateful for a friendship that lasted almost 50 years. R.I.P .Belz#RichardBelzer pic.twitter.com/635KQPvPEX — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) February 19, 2023

I got to open for Richard Belzer at Catch A Rising Star in Cambridge in the mid 80s and then in the early 90s in Denver. He was always encouraging and hands down hilarious. Rest in peace. ☮️💜 pic.twitter.com/wuKNxvhC2E — Wendy Liebman ☮️ (@WendyLiebman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was a trailblazing comedian who influenced generations of stand-ups. His voice will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qE13OBQX73 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer had his own cinematic universe and we took it for granted https://t.co/XAjHJx5X11 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 19, 2023

Goodbye, Richard Belzer. Thank you for always being kind to a kid like me. It must’ve been exhausting always being the hippest guy in the room. You did it. Belz. A life well lived and a legacy like no other. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) February 19, 2023

Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he’d be around ‘cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 19, 2023

