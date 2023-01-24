Comedy, romance, J.Lo and pirates in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    1/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    2/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Lionsgate shows D'Arcy Carden, left, and Cheech Marin in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    3/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows D'Arcy Carden, left, and Cheech Marin in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, right, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    4/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, right, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Lenny Kravitz, center, in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    5/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Lenny Kravitz, center, in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    6/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Sonia Braga in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    7/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Sonia Braga in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, from left, D'Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    8/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, from left, D'Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Steve Coulter, left, and Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    9/9

    Film Review - Shotgun Wedding

    This image released by Lionsgate shows Steve Coulter, left, and Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, left, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows D'Arcy Carden, left, and Cheech Marin in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, right, and Josh Duhamel in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Lenny Kravitz, center, in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sonia Braga in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Jennifer Lopez, from left, D'Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Steve Coulter, left, and Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from "Shotgun Wedding." (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate via AP)
LINDSEY BAHR
·5 min read

Josh Duhamel was filming a scene in the new action-rom com “Shotgun Wedding” in which his fiancé, played by Jennifer Lopez, throws a grenade up in the air. He hits it like a baseball into a bad guy who blows up and sets off a display of rainbow-colored fireworks.

“I was like, holy (expletive) this movie is bonkers,” Duhamel said.

The film, directed by Jason Moore, starts out like a regular romantic comedy. Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom are having a big destination wedding on an island. There’s funny and awkward family dynamics and a charismatic ex-boyfriend shows up too. And Darcy and Tom find themselves fighting and about to call off the wedding moments before they’re to walk down the aisle. Then a band of pirates armed with guns arrive and takes the wedding party hostage.

Lopez, who produced and stars, came to the Mark Hammer script through her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, — they've been been making films together since “Maid in Manhattan.”

“She’s kind of the architect of careers,” Lopez said. “We do really kind of think about not just what we want to do, but what the audience would enjoy or what the world needs at different times. I even do that as an artist with my albums and the things I want to put out in the world as a message.”

“Shotgun Wedding,” streaming Friday on Prime Video, was not just a fun genre mash up in a slick package, Lopez liked the idea that her character was getting married for the first time at an “older age” and that Tom was the “groomzilla,” obsessed with the details and logistics of planning the fete.

It took, she said, “Different things that people don’t think of as conventional and normal and making that thing regular and acceptable.”

The film was not exactly a hard sell for anyone involved. From Cheech Marin, who plays Darcy’s billionaire father, to Jennifer Coolidge, as Tom’s very normal Midwestern mother, everyone basically heard “Jennifer Lopez” and “Dominican Republic shoot” and signed up.

“It was a funny script,” Coolidge said. “We had a table read at the very beginning and I remember it was such a good table read. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be really fun.’”

There was a hitch before they got to the island. Armie Hammer had been originally set to play Tom but he stepped away from the project after misconduct allegations surfaced, which he has denied. They were two weeks into prep and a pivotal role needed to be recast. Moore, a Broadway veteran, didn’t panic.

“There’s always a moment when the understudy has to go on,” Moore said. “It always works out. ... There were a couple of days of ‘Oh boy’ and it yielded something even more wonderful."

Duhamel had been on Moore’s shortlist and had been friendly with Lopez for years.

“He’s an incredibly handsome 1940s movie star who’s not afraid to look vulnerable and silly,” Moore said. Duhamel and Lopez spoke over Zoom and decided it was a go.

“You really do need a certain kind of chemistry,” Lopez said. “This was not just romantic comedy chemistry. It’s more, you know, trusting each other and doing actions and doing stunts and also broad comedy. It was a lot.”

“It was so much better than I even imagined,” Lopez added. “We were just like right on the same wavelength.”

Coolidge also approved.

“They’re so fun to look at,” Coolidge said. “You know, you want to see everything ... you want to see them get together. You’re attracted to both people and then you watch them, you know, be attracted to each other.”

But of course pirates get in the way of some of that, and also promptly force the wedding guests to stand in a pool as their hostages while they try to find the fighting bride and groom. It was a lot of time partially submerged in water with about a dozen other people.

“I’m probably not supposed to say, but we didn’t change the water the whole time we were shooting,” said Coolidge.

D’Arcy Carden, who plays Marin’s new-agey and much younger girlfriend, said those 20 some days were a little humbling.

Marin and Steve Coulter, who played Coolidge's husband, would even sometimes take naps in their soaking wet suits next to one another, of which Carden says she has photographic proof.

But aside from soggy shoes for two weeks, Carden said it was “as dreamy a situation as you could be in.”

Much of the cast even lived together in a giant house and would go out together most nights, which translated into a family-like atmosphere on set.

“It was like this weird sort of movie dorm,” Duhamel said. “But with a spa and a hot tub and a pool and a beach."

Lenny Kravitz, as Darcy’s ex-boyfriend, even flies in (in a helicopter) to disrupt things.

“He’s an amplified sort of ridiculous version of, you know, a tiny part of what people think I am,” said Kravitz, a longtime friend of Lopez’s.

Moore wanted to make sure that the film looked “big and James Bond and lux. Sometimes action rom coms can look kind of small,” he said.

And all were impressed by Lopez, who doesn’t act the “movie star” part on set. During a day filming scenes on a small boat in the open water, Lopez went into producer mode and decided they didn’t need an extra boat for her makeup person to be out there with them. She could do her makeup herself. And she nailed it, Moore said.

“She is a mogul and a producer and a storyteller, an actress, a singer and a brilliant physical comedienne,” Moore said. “She’s got discipline and she’s got artistic finesse which is a wonderful combo. She really can do everything."

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr: www.twitter.com/ldbahr.

Latest Stories

  • Throuples, ménages and the power of three: Can ‘triad’ relationships really work?

    MODERN ROMANCE: Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have joked about being in one. David Haye actually might be. Throuples, or ‘triad’ relationships, are having a moment, and Matthew Neale has unpacked the highs, lows and tedious clichés that surround them

  • Who's the Scariest Disney Villain?

    Disney is known for creating some of the most iconic and memorable villains in film history. Many of these mischievous characters have become synonymous with the Disney brand and are considered some of the most recognizable personas in pop culture. Characters such as Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, The Evil Queen from Snow White, and Ursula from The Little Mermaid are ones that you don’t want to mess with.

  • Sam Smith addresses 'crazy rumour' about them and Adele

    Sam Smith addressed the "crazy rumour" about them being Adele in drag.Source: The Drew Barrymore Show

  • Snow Accumulates in Southern Maine Amid Winter Storm Warning

    Several inches of snow accumulated in parts of southern Maine on Monday, January 23, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that local areas could receive up to 12 inches of snowfall.The NWS also warned of hazardous travel conditions and power outages caused by trees falling on powerlines.Video filmed by Scott Gagnon shows snow piling up in his backyard in Gray on Monday morning. Credit: Scott Gagnon via Storyful

  • Simone Biles Is 'So Excited to Celebrate' Her Upcoming Wedding with Her Mom and 'Close Circle'

    Biles opened up to PEOPLE about her upcoming wedding day after she made a surprise appearance at an Athleta mother-daughter cardio class

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds