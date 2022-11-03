Comedy eats itself as meta takes on James Corden ‘stealing’ joke roll in

James Corden is having, how do we put this, a bit of a tricky week. Sorry, month. Scratch that: few years.

From coughing up a furball into Ray Winstone’s face in Cats to his brief ban from Manhattan restaurant Balthazar for his cardinal sin of being rude to waiters, he’s had a few blips. The latest, this week, was facing accusations that he stole a joke from Ricky Gervais.

The host of The Late Late Show made the quip in question on Monday (31 October).

He said: “When you see Elon Musk talk about Twitter, he does this thing where he goes, ‘Well, it’s the town square.’ But it isn’t, ‘cause if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says, ‘Guitar lessons available,’ you don’t get people in the town going, ‘I don’t wanna play the guitar! I wanna play the piano, you piece of s***!’

“It’s like, ‘That sign wasn’t for you – it was for somebody else. You don’t have to get mad about all of it.’”

The joke was practically identical to one Gervais made in his 2018 special Ricky Gervais: Humanity.

British comedian Rhys James then tweeted on Tuesday: “Look, if you don’t like James Corden’s show, don’t watch it. It’s like going into a town square and seeing a poster that says ‘guitar lessons’ and you go, ‘But I don’t want guitar lessons!’”

We apologise, truly, for how repetitive this already repetitive story is going to get, as another UK comic, Simon Brodkin, posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday, in which he said: “Basically, I can’t believe James Corden stole Ricky Gervais’s joke, that’s unforgivable.

“Everyone’s having a go at him on Twitter. The thing about Twitter is, it’s just a town square.”

My take on James Corden pic.twitter.com/qR2KNA4IF1 — Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) November 2, 2022

He continued: “And if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available’, you don’t get people in the town going, ‘I don’t wanna play guitar I wanna play piano, you piece of s***.’

Story continues

“Sorry, I’m really pissed off about this.”

James Corden is having, how do we put this, a bit of a tricky week...

Just kidding!