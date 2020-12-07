Comedowns and comebacks, the madness of Manchester United

Vithushan Ehantharajah
·6 min read
Manchester United celebrate scoring against West Ham (Getty Images)
Manchester United celebrate scoring against West Ham (Getty Images)

"We need to stop doing that," said Marcus Rashford, but even he couldn't help but laugh at the fact they did it again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also saw the funny side, remarking that the 1-0 lead conceded at half-time to West Ham on Saturday was an improvement on last week's 2-0 at St Mary's.

For the fifth game this season, Manchester United went behind and emerged victorious. Brighton, Newcastle, Everton, Southampton and West Ham all took leads, most of them deservingly, only to finish empty-handed by the final whistle. The comeback against Southampton, with its 92nd-minute winner, was objectively the most bombastic. However, the ferocity of the West Ham job was a real WWE style flexing of the muscles, complete with the heel-like booing from a hometown crowd followed by empty devastation at the three-count.

Of Manchester United's 19 points this season, 15 have now been accrued from losing positions. And while that's good and bad, it's worth focusing on the good for now because, let's face it, the world is not lacking for negativity.

Not since Sir Alex Ferguson has a United manager got so much out of his attacking talent. To do that, Solskjaer has had to be decisive in many of the above scenarios above. On Saturday he threw on Bruno Fernandes and Rashford at half-time for last week's match-winner Edinson Cavani and the £40million Donny van de Beek. Fernandes assisted the equaliser and was heavily involved in the other two goals. The third of which, scored by the Rashford came via a through-ball from another sub, Juan Mata. Even keeping on Paul Pogba, perennially maligned, relentlessly booed and regularly dispossessed - 17 times, and it really did feel like more - was pro-active in its passivity.

It's also fun, and there is something to be said for that, at least from a fan's perspective. Football under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho was stagnant, at times soulless, and while the last two years haven't seen much progression, there have at least been moments to savour. Results in Paris, at Old Trafford against Manchester City, even the two sandwiching the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, provided short term highs, but highs nonetheless. Comedowns are tomorrow's problem.

Of course, comedowns cannot be avoided, though certainly delayed, and United's looms large as and when it is time. The next six days feature a Champions League tie against RB Leipzig to move into the knock-out stages and the Manchester derby. Two negative results and stomachs and heads will take a turn.

The numbers show just how unsustainable it is to flirt so brazenly with defeat. United have benefited from the under-efficiency of their opponents (West Ham should have scored three) by being over-efficient themselves (Pogba's stunning 25-yard strike to draw level), along with a bit of luck (the ball had gone out of play prior to Pogba's strike). For better context, their expected goals and expected concessions have them 10th in an alternate, statistically sanitised universe, instead of fifth and five points off the top with a game in hand in the real, imperfect world.

Granted, it's a bit like saying you should have been run over this morning because you didn't look both ways. But historically most teams eventually revert to their mean, and that bus takes the same route every day.

There's also an inexorable toll to all this. Success and failure aren't the natural bedfellows life coaches will have you believe. A boxer with a strong chin does not want to be punched in the face. There is no thrill in dipping into your overdraft before payday. And no side is going to take real pride in an attack constantly bailing out a broader dysfunctional system.

Each comeback requires players to dig deep and go to the well, emotionally and physically. That well runs dry over a season, and in a season more demanding than most, it may run dry sooner, especially with the festive slog on the horizon. Consider the 6-1 thrashing to Tottenham Hotspur and last week's 3-1 loss to PSG as notices served for this.

And while it is more truism than fallacy that "this is what Manchester United does" - no team has won more than their 341 points from losing positions in Premier League history - it's worth remembering coming-from-behind is never Plan A. Of the six seasons in which United won more than 15 points by coming from behind – 2001/2002 (16 out of 77), 1998/99 (17/79), 1992/93 (18/84), 2002/03 (23/83), 1999/2000 (24/91) and 2012/13 (29/89) – the top five were title-winning ones. "Break glass" measures for otherwise shatter-proof sides.

&lt;p&gt;United once again turned a game around&lt;/p&gt;Getty

United once again turned a game around

Getty

Relying on such heroics also means it's hard to gauge whether to take this collection of players at face value when it comes to their psychology. The backs-against-the-wall narrative helps create the mirage of "team spirit". Of never giving up. Always believing when others don't. When, actually, such moments are more down to the wills of individuals.

When you can call on one of the sharpest forwards in England and a £72million world-class No.10, there's enough professional pride to power a city, let alone find kinks in a back three of Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena.

But it is important not to dismiss these comebacks entirely. Because they do speak better of Solskjaer than they do of the players. The Norwegian has his flaws, but we can probably rule out telling his players to "go out there and tank" before they head out for kick-off. The inability to dictate matters on their own terms is indicative of a group more comfortable when the opposition states a case that they must counter, in every sense.

Fans of the England Test side under Joe Root can identify with this. A team who needs top-order collapses, first innings deficits and the odd outrageous chase to narrow their focus. Like Manchester United, only when their problems are laid bare can they go about solving them. And like United, their successful moments - sporadic but always entertaining - rested on the shoulders of the usual few. For Bruno Fernandes, see Ben Stokes.

Rashford observed as much from the bench during the first half at the London Stadium: "Sometimes it is not about what the manager says but what we can see on the pitch. We didn't get around them enough. Nothing threatening to the backline. The team knew what we had to do."

It makes Tuesday night's clash in Leipzig something of a problem. United hold top spot knowing a draw is plenty for the knock-out stages but aware their means of achieving a positive result is to bring defeat into play.

Julian Nagelsmann's charges went toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich on Saturday, with the Bundesliga leaders needing Thomas Muller to secure them a late 3-3 draw. It was a result that added further confirmation that the 5-0 loss at Old Trafford in October was out of character and that they are more than willing to stand there and slug it out with anyone.

If ever there was a time for a sensible solution, here it is. And yet, there's a logic in Manchester United not trying to do anything different, just merely embracing the worst if it brings out the better. Besides, doing otherwise is seemingly beyond them.

Read More

Pogba stunner sparks Man United comeback victory at West Ham

Latest Stories

  • Jets stay winless by giving up TD pass with 5 seconds left in most elite tank move ever

    The 2020 New York Jets have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

  • Browns storm Titans with first-half blitz, hang on to clinch first winning season since 2007

    The Browns were up 38-7 at halftime, and they held on for their ninth win of the season.

  • Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul

    Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into the ring ... to take on Logan Paul.

  • Eagles finally bench Carson Wentz in the middle of another bad game, turn to Jalen Hurts

    The Eagles needed to find out what rookie Jalen Hurts could do.

  • Mitchell Trubisky fumble sparks Lions upset of Bears to kick off post-Matt Patricia era

    The Darrell Bevell era is off to a roaring start.

  • Reportedly seeking trade, James Harden misses first Rockets team practice

    The All-Star shared photos on Instagram of him at a rapper's birthday party over the weekend.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: New Orleans clinches playoff berth as Taysom Hill plays well, what's next for Saints?

    The Saints are 3-0 since Taysom Hill took over for Drew Brees.

  • 2020-21 Fantasy Basketball Draft Tiers: Point Guards

    Let's break down NBA point guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • Report: Lamar Jackson to come off reserve/COVID-19 list, start for Ravens on Tuesday

    To the relief of Ravens fans everywhere, Lamar Jackson will reportedly be able to start on Tuesday after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • How Ravi Kahlon's Olympic experience is helping him in role as B.C. cabinet minister

    Many politicians have photographs in their offices. Often, they are pictures of them receiving awards, greeting dignitaries or posing with celebrities. On Ravi Kahlon's wall hangs a framed newspaper photo of what he calls the "sad silver."  Taken during the men's field hockey final at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic, it shows a shot bouncing off Kahlon's stick into the Canadian net. The 1-0 loss to Argentina cost Canada the chance to compete at the 2004 Athens Olympics. "I always said I didn't want that feeling again," said Kahlon, the B.C. cabinet minister recently appointed to the job of leading the province's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. "It's my reminder that you've got to grind, that you've got to work hard. You can't take things for granted." Kahlon played for the Canadian field hockey team that finished 10th at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Failing to qualify for the 2004 Olympics put his career at a crossroads. He stuck with the sport and was part of the team that won gold at the 2007 Pan Am Games to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "Honestly, that image was the fuel that helped me get to the next Olympics," said the six-foot-three Kahlon, who earned 240 caps for Canada. "I could have very easily packed it in. That picture personified for me the reason and the motivation of why I wanted to do it." Kahlon has been named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation in Premier John Horgan's NDP government. The province is predicting a deficit of $12.8 billion this fiscal year, mostly due to COVID-19. The 41-year-old said the challenges he faced as an athlete will benefit him in his new role. "What you learn in sport, and what is a direct correlation to the work I do now, is you become process focused and not outcome focused," Kahlon said. "It's easy to think I want to go the Olympics and win a gold medal. It's much harder to think about the things you need to do to get there. "I find myself conditioned, more than my peers who haven't played organized sport, to think that way. I always think, what do I need to do today to get there? What do I need to do tomorrow? Have I done enough?" Michael Mahood, a former national team goalkeeper, remembers Kahlon as someone with a "big, happy personality" who was always ready to stand up for a teammate, whether it was a veteran or a new player. "He was a very cerebral player," Mahood said. "He's a curious soul, always has been. Loves to talk to others, listens to people, ask questions. He's got this ability to get people to talk and be open with him because he just kind of makes you really comfortable. He just connects with people." Born and raised in Victoria, Kahlon dreamed of being a soccer player and competing at a World Cup. "I realized after some years that maybe I'm not as good as I think I am," he said. Field hockey runs in Kahlon's family. His grandfather played for the Navy team in India and his father was on track to join India's national team before immigrating to Canada. With no boy's teams to play on, Kahlon's first organized field hockey experience was with a girl's squad. "They beat me up so bad," he joked. "I always say, I learned my toughness from that year." Kahlon started his national team career as a defender but eventually moved to forward. "There's not many guys that can go from the back to the front," Mahood said. "He always kind of had the ability to see the situation from all vantage points and make the play accordingly." Rising above discrimination Growing up, Kahlon also tasted discrimination. His father was denied work at a mill because he wore a turban. "We heard the word Paki, you didn't realize it was racist because you heard it so much," he said. "You look back and you're like 'man, that was bad' but at the time you didn't know any different." At the Beijing Olympics, Kahlon purchased red fabric so the Sikh members of the field hockey team could wear turbans to the opening ceremony. Mahood said the team fully supported the idea but some members of the Canadian Olympic Committee were not happy. "It was the strangest thing ever," Mahood said. "It was totally mind-boggling crazy . . . that it was at all an issue." After retiring from field hockey following the 2008 Games Kahlon spent seven years in banking, and then six as director of stakeholder relations for the New Democrat caucus. He was first-elected in the riding of Delta North in 2017. Kahlon knows there will be challenges in reviving the economy but believes it will be possible through teamwork. "I have lots of confidence in our collective effort to help us get through this," he said. "During COVID, you actually see how strong we are as a people, as communities [and] as a province. "It's going to be hard. I'm not naive to think we're going to flip a switch and everything is going to be back to normal. I do feel like we're going to get there."

  • Week 13 Recap: Are the Giants poised to make an end-of-season run?

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down all of the Week 13 NFL games, starting off with the New York Giants impressive road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Mad Bets: Vegas' hot streak over the public continues

    Matt Gothard is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Eagles @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Eagles vs. Packers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chargers @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Patriots vs. Chargers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Seahawks

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Seahawks from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Rams @ Cardinals

    Dalton Del Don recaps Rams vs. Cardinals from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Jaguars @ Vikings

    Dalton Del Don recaps Jaguars vs. Vikings from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bengals @ Dolphins

    Dalton Del Don recaps Bengals vs. Dolphins from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Titans

    Dalton Del Don recaps Browns vs. Titans from Week 13.