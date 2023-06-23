Comedian's show gets cancelled due to flooding

Comedian Dara Ó Briain had been due to take to the stage in Bedford as part of his So, Where Were We? tour

A comedian's show got cancelled at the last minute due to "extensive" flooding at the theatre where he was due to perform.

Dara Ó Briain had been due to take to the stage at Bedford's Corn Exchange on Thursday as part of his So, Where Were We? tour.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The former BBC Mock the Week host tweeted a video of the flooding in the venue's sound and lighting control room moments before his show.

The theatre apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The venue, which has listed status, said the show had to be cancelled due to "extensive" flooding and that all customers would receive information regarding a rescheduled date in due course.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830