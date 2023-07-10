Comedian Louie Green reveals colostomy bag during gig

A comedian has started showing his colostomy bag at his gigs to try to encourage more discussion about the topic.

Louie Green, 35, had emergency bowel surgery for a diverticular disease.

Green, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, said: "Not many people - especially men - will talk about it. So I'm like, 'Well, this is it. I've got to do it'."

He shared his experience in his routine called "Louie Green: A bag for life."

At the end of the gig he took off his shirt to reveal the colostomy bag and got a standing ovation.

Green was 33 when he had the life-saving procedure.

He said: "I was genuinely hours away from dying. The colostomy bag saved my life."

He nicknamed his bag "Reggie" and revealed after the initial shock wearing it had been "a positive experience" and that "you can live a normal life".

The Suffolk comic credits his family and partner - who was pregnant at the time - with helping him to adjust.

"My partner did nothing but reassure me the whole way through that she was just glad that I was here," he said.

Disgusting

But not everyone's reactions were positive.

"The two questions that I was always asked were: 'Does it smell?' and 'Ugh, that must be disgusting, do you struggle with it?'"

He said educating his friends about pooing into a bag led to some funny conversations.

"Their take-away was: 'So when England played Italy, you didn't got for a nervous poo before the penalties?'

"And I said, 'Well I did, actually. I've been doing a nervous poo since half time, but you just don't know about it.'"

Green had the opportunity to step in for a pre-Edinburgh fringe gig.

Another comedian with Crohn's disease, who used to wear a stoma bag, told him: "You do realise you've got to take your top off?"

Following the "emotional" moment at the gig, people in the industry shared his story sparking interest from "some big names".

He now wants to help the 200,000 other people in the UK who use a colostomy bag.

"I've got a platform, and I've got a responsibility to use this platform to make things better, " he added.

Colostomy UK said in a statement: "As a 'hidden condition' stomas are very much misunderstood.

"Stories like Louie's can only help to raise awareness and challenge the outdated stereotypes of what people can achieve after stoma surgery".

