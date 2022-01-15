Comedian Joe Rogan's 1965 Restmod Stingray Proves He Has Serious Taste In Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Well, except for the Tesla...

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan started his career as a comedian in the Boston area until he signed a deal with Disney that landed him several sitcom gigs. However, he is better known for his starring role as the host of the early 2000s show Fear Factor and his work as a UFC commentator. He started his podcast in 2009 which quickly became one of the most popular podcasts with millions of views per episode.

On top of being an actor, comedian, and commentator, Rogan also has an affinity for cars, and much like fellow funnyman Jay Leno he has quite the collection consisting mostly of American classics and muscle cars. Among his collection is a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, that was bought from RK Motors in Charlotte, N.C., and featured on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

The 1965 Stingray convertible is a stunning restomod that handles and drives just as good as it looks. As seen in the episode, Jay Leno did not take it easy on the car either. It is powered by an LS1 engine with a Magnuson supercharger and puts out a little over 425-horsepower. It sits on a tube chassis and features an independent front and rear suspension with a modern braking system from a modern Grand Sport.

Image Via Jay Leno

A white Hurst long-throw shifter adds a bit of contrast to the black leather upholstery that seems fit for a supercar. However, the car was not always in such good condition. According to Rogan, the suspension disconnected from the frame shortly after he got the car, the interior was in rough shape, and the steering wheel was so hideous he was embarrassed to drive the car. That’s when he decided to have Steve Strope with Pure Vision turn the poorly restored 1965 Corvette Stingray into something he could really be proud of.

