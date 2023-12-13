Moment Jimmy Tarbuck crashes into car and flees scene in hit and run

The court heard Tarbuck was 'full of remorse' - Gareth Fuller/PA

Jimmy Tarbuck, the veteran comedian and game show presenter, has admitted a hit and run crash near his £5.5 million home.

The 83-year-old was caught on camera driving his green Lexus away from a row of damaged vehicles.

Tarbuck did not appear at Lavender Hill Magistrates court on Tuesday but pleaded guilty to the offences by post.

The court heard the collision occurred in Coombe Gardens, New Malden, near Tarbuck’s home in Kingston-upon-Thames, the Mail Online reported.

He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention; failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident on May 15.

Tarbuck was fined £716, with £110 costs and ordered to pay a £286 victim surcharge.

His clean driving licence was given five penalty points.

Laura-Ann Harding, prosecuting, told the court the incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm.

She added: “[The defendant] collided heavily into stationary vehicles, causing severe damage and at the same time an accident occurred with another vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa and they failed to stop when required and give their name and address.

“Multiple vehicles were hit and one was shunted forward three houses. Nobody was injured as all the vehicles were parked and empty at the time.”

The court was played footage from a doorbell camera, which captured the incident.

‘Deeply apologetic’

Tarbuck sent a letter to the court apologising for his actions.

Dr Samantha Cobb, magistrates chairman, said: “We have read his mitigation and the bench fully accept he is full of remorse and is deeply apologetic.

“We accept this was utterly out of keeping with his character and we take into account he had recently lost his sister and it had been her funeral in the preceding days.

“He says he cannot explain why he did not stop that day.”

Tarbuck, a father of three, first appeared on television screens with his show It’s Tarbuck ‘65! On ITV in 1964.

From there he went on to replace Bruce Forsyth as host of Sunday Night at the London Palladium and hosted numerous game shows and quiz shows on ITV during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

Three years ago, in February 2020, the veteran entertainer revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer the day after his 80th birthday.

Speaking after the diagnosis, he said: “Right now I feel great. I’m on the telly and I’m having a good time.”

