Comedian Jeff Dye Charged with DUI, Fleeing the Scene of an Accident After Crashing into Tree

The 'Who the BLEEP Is That?' host was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Burbank Police Department tells PEOPLE

Bobby Bank/Getty Images Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye was arrested over the weekend in California and charged with fleeing the scene of a traffic collision and driving under the influence, PEOPLE can confirm.

The 40-year-old comedian and television personality, who currently hosts the syndicated Fox game show Who the BLEEP Is That?, was arrested on the misdemeanor charges by the Burbank Police Department on Sun., Oct. 8 at 9:56 a.m. local time and booked in the Burbank Jail nearly an hour later, according to public inmate records.

He was released without bail at 1:04 p.m., after a magistrate review.

Sgt. Stephen Turner, a public information officer with Burbank Police, told PEOPLE that authorities responded to a single traffic collision at Pass Avenue and Alameda Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

"Witnesses relayed the driver of a white Tesla collided with a tree and the driver fled on foot," Sgt. Turner said. "Based on witness description, the driver was located just a few blocks east of the scene and detained pending [an] investigation."

After speaking with witnesses and taking Dye's statements, the standup was arrested and booked. "No other vehicles were involved, and nobody was injured," Sgt. Turner said.

A source tells PEOPLE that those close to Dye are "concerned for him and hope he gets the help he needs." Dye's lawyer and representatives for the star did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images Jeff Dye

Dye was a finalist on the sixth season of NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2008, finishing third behind winner Iliza Shlesinger and runner-up Marcus. He followed the show with a series of tours and festivals before leading his own half-hour Comedy Central special in 2010.

That same year, Dye was tapped as the host of MTV's Numbnuts. The Seattle native appeared in a number of shows with the network from there, hosting 2012's Money From Strangers and MTV's Club New Year's Eve 2013. He also recurred on Girl Code throughout 2013.

Other notable appearances included ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Fox's The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, and NBC's Better Late Than Never — the latter opposite William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and Henry Winkler.

He currently hosts Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast and co-hosts Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.'s professional wrestling-based podcast.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Jeff Dye

In October 2020, Dye and reality star Kristin Cavallari were spotted kissing at a Chicago bar. The pair continued to spend time together, including taking a trip to Mexico that December and grabbing lunch and coffee together in Los Angeles in February 2021, though their casual romance fizzled out by March 2021.



