Dave Chappelle’s attacker was armed with replica gun that ejects blade, police reveal

Lily Waddell
·2 min read
(Twitter)
(Twitter)

Comedian Dave Chappelle‘s attacker had been wielding a replica gun when he ambushed the stand-up on stage, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The replica gun can eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly”, police told NBC Los Angeles.

Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to reports.

He was not injured, police confirmed.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the comedian being tackled by a person who ran onto the stage.

Jamie Foxx, who was watching the show, rushed to the stage to help alongside security staff.

Later Chappelle, 48, continued with the stand-up show.

Following the incident, he told the audience: “I don’t know if that was part of the show. “I grabbed the back of that n****s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent.”

He added: “Listen, I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time.”

The comedian has come under fire from some critics for his jokes in the Netflix comedy special The Closer about the trans community.

A reporter at the show Brianna Sacks reported a “man charged and tackled” Chapelle before security “rushed and started punching and kicking the s*** out of Chappelle’s attacker” on Twitter.

Also watching on from the crowd, musician E5quire tweeted about the incident: ”#DaveChappelle just got attacked on stage at #HollywoodBowl while making jokes. I’ve officially seen it all.”

Dave Chappelle attends the opening night party presented by Netflix is a joke at W Hollywood (Getty Images for Netflix)
Dave Chappelle attends the opening night party presented by Netflix is a joke at W Hollywood (Getty Images for Netflix)

He added: “Suddenly a random person sitting in the front row jumped on stage and ran straight at him. He tackled Dave and they both went to the floor and began wrestling when everyone ran onstage to help, including Dave’s security…”

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man with a badly injured arm being put in an ambulance.

Comedian Jimmy Carr described the Los Angeles show as “crazy” and posted a selfie with Chappelle.

He tweeted: “The Hollywood Bowl show with the legendary Dave Chappelle was crazy. Just happy everyone’s ok.”

The Standard has reached out to Dave Chappelle‘s representatives for further comment.

The Netflix Is A Joke festival began on April 28.

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock also performed at the show.

It comes after Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

