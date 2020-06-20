Comedian D.L. Hughley Is 'Feeling Better' After Collapsing Onstage During Nashville Comedy Show

D.L. Hughley is on the mend after collapsing mid-performance.

The actor and comedian, 57, was performing onstage at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville on Friday at the time of his collapse. A video posted on social media shows the star seated on a stool and telling a joke when his speech began to slur. As Hughley slumped over in his seat, a man came on stage to help him, and was already by Hughley’s side when the stool came out from underneath the star, and he fell to the ground.

“Please stay calm, we got it all under control,” an announcer could be heard telling the audience, as Hughley was carried off the stage.

A rep for the comedian told Variety that Hughley was “suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel” and “was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders.”

“He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts,” the rep added.

Hughley's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Saturday, the comedian also retweeted a number of supportive messages he had received.

“Woke up to @RealDLHughley trending. Glad he is ok. But knew he would be because that dude is tough as nails and is serious about his health,” wrote one Twitter user. “He knows how to find humor in everything so, looking forward to him joking about this incident.”

“@RealDLHughley prayin for u bra.. u a legend stay strong!” a second wrote. In another message, which was not retweeted by Hughley, comedian Jay Washington added: “I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR.”

Over the years, the comedian has starred in a number of television shows and movies, including The Hughleys, Soul Plane and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

He is also one of the “Original Kings of Comedy” featured in Spike Lee’s 2000 stand-up comedy film, alongside Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and Bernie Mac, who died in 2008.