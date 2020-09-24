Comedian Bryan Callen Sues Husband of His Rape Accuser

Santiago Felipe/Getty Bryan Callen

Bryan Callen is suing the husband of a woman who claimed that he raped her, arguing that the husband is out to destroy his career.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 53-year-old comedian is suing Gabriel Tigerman, the husband of Kathryn Fiore Tigerman, who accused Callen of raping her in 1999.

Callen filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, alleging that Gabriel has created an "ongoing campaign" to destroy his livelihood via "threats, harassment and intimidation of third parties that dare contact him," the L.A. Times reports. PEOPLE confirmed that a complaint has been filed.

Callen is seeking unspecified damages from Gabriel.

RELATED: Comedian Bryan Callen Accused of Sexual Assault or Misconduct by 4 Women

Hey @HeliumComedy @BricktownComedy @ImprovKCMO, @ImprovDallas @AddisonImprov. By booking @bryancallen you are sending the very clear message that you support sexual abusers and don't believe victims despite the highly-vetted/thoroughly researched article in the @latimes. Noted. pic.twitter.com/HkvZf1zET2 — Gabriel Tigerman (@GabrielTigerman) September 14, 2020

The L.A. Times reports that Gabriel reached out to a slew of the comedy clubs that had booked Callen through email and Twitter, where he said that the venues were "sending the very clear message that you support sexual abusers and don’t believe victims" by hosting Callen’s shows.

The L.A. Times confirmed that four locations recently pulled Callen’s shows from their schedules, but the comedian is still scheduled to perform at five different venues in Ohio, Missouri, Texas and Indiana later this fall.

Callen blames the various cancellations of his comedy gigs on Gabriel's "vengeful interference," according to his lawsuit, and maintains his innocence.

In a statement provided to the L.A. Times by his lawyer, Andrew Baum, Callen said he filed the lawsuit because "I take my innocence, reputation and right to due process very seriously, and I will not stand by while someone tries to destroy my livelihood over something I did not do."

Gabriel’s legal representative, Alex Little, responded to the lawsuit by adding that Callen had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and "is now trying to silence the husband of a woman that he reportedly raped."

RELATED: Bryan Callen Taking Leave of Absence from Podcast After Denying Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Earlier this year, Callen was accused of sexual assault or misconduct by Katherine and three other women. Rachel Green, Tiffany King and Claire Ganshert all detailed their allegations to the Los Angeles Times in a previous report, as Callen denied the allegations.

"Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER," he shared in a prior statement. "I know the truth. And I can only hold my head high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth."

The sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against Callen come after his wife Humphrey filed for divorce in February. The estranged pair tied the knot in 2008.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.