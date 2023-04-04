Comedian Bobby Lee faces backlash for resurfaced prostitution comments

Bobby Lee is under fire for past comments about a prostitution experience.

Bobby Lee is under fire for resurfaced videos of the comedian telling a story three years ago about an encounter with a prostitute in Tijuana, Mexico.

In one clip from the "This Past Weekend" podcast with Theo Von from January 2020, Lee — who is currently on a Bad Friends tour with Andrew Santino — told the host that he frequented a brothel in Tijuana with coworkers while working in the food service industry.

"This is gonna be a hard story to tell, I don't know if I can get around it. Honestly, if you think this is gonna ruin me, will you cut it out?" the comedian said, before telling Vonn, "I was walking down 'hooker alley' and there was a girl … there was a girl that seemed scared. That's the one I wanted."

Lee clarified the woman's age, having earlier referred to her as a "girl," and said, "This is not a kid, this is an adult. … fully grown woman."

Chris D'Elia speaks out about sexual misconduct allegations: 'I do have a problem'

The comedian said he noticed while having sex with the woman that "she's crying, snot bubbles, the whole thing." Lee went on to describe speeding up the process to "get it over with."

In another resurfaced clip from his podcast "TigerBellyClips," he told the same story of desiring a "girl facing the wall… the one that doesn't want to be there."

It's unclear if the story is factual or a comedic bit.

USA TODAY has reached out to Lee's reps for comment.

Amy Schumer, Whitney Cummings react to sexual abuse allegations against Chris D'Elia

TikTok and Twitter users have compiled clips of Lee telling this story, slamming the comedian for "confessing to the child rape of a sex trafficked Mexican minor in Tijuana" and "raping a child sex trafficking victim."

Another tweeted: "He knew she was young, he saw her crying profusely, shaking, snot coming out of her nose & he continued to violently rape her & immediately ran out after.."

Other commenters and fans of the Von podcast have called the duo "hilarious" and "quick witted."

Lee is a stand-up comedian, known for being a cast member on MADtv from 2001 to 2009. He has also appeared on shows including "Splitting Up Together," "Reservation Dogs" and "Magnum P.I." as well as movies "Pineapple Express" and "The Dictator."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bobby Lee's prostitution comments resurface on TikTok, spark backlash