Prada Cup - The comeback starts here: Ineos Team UK victory keeps Prada Cup alive

It is not over yet. Ineos Team UK still have a mountain to climb if they are to pull back this Prada Cup final and advance to next month’s America’s Cup match against New Zealand. But they are off the mark.

Victory in the second of Saturday’s two races means Sir Ben Ainslie’s team have stopped the rot and notched their first win of the series, making it 5-1 to Luna Rossa in the first-to-seven showdown. It could be all done and dusted by the end of the weekend should the Italians come out and win both races on Sunday. But as Ainslie said afterwards: “Momentum is everything in sport”.

This felt like a significant win. Bigger than just one point on the board. For a start, it proved Ineos are capable of winning races in light airs against Luna Rossa.

The 8-10 knots of wind sweeping across Course E — the “Back Paddock” as it is known locally — could hardly have been more perfect for the Italians had Jimmy Spithill designed the conditions himself.

Luna Rossa’s Australian co-helm has proved imperious in the pre-starts thus far and he saved his best for the first race of the day where everything came down to an incident at the start.

Ineos had starboard entry for that first race, following the Italians into the start box. And it looked as if they were in a strong position as the two boats turned for the line, to windward with Luna Rossa potentially early.

But the Italians had in fact nailed it. Gybing onto the windward layline and managing to sail a high, slow mode upwind — a manoeuvre they have apparently been practising this week — they cut Britannia off as both boats tried to take the right end of the line and therefore the favoured right side of the course.

It was incredibly close. Ineos made a desperate lunge at the last minute, with both boats OCS (over the line early) and picking up penalties, which were neutralised. But as they came back for the first cross, with Britannia on starboard tack and marginally ahead, the race umpires, urged by Spithill, ruled that Ineos had gained an unfair advantage from their start and handed them a second penalty.

It took them a while to drop the required 50m behind Luna Rossa, with an exasperated Ainslie heard asking chief umpire Richard Slater “We’re behind, Richard! What do you want us to do mate?” But once they did, it was all over. The gap to Luna Rossa only grew: from 15 seconds at the first gate to 1min 20sec by the end, equating to over a kilometre on the water.

Ainslie was clearly frustrated about the incident at the start.. “We wanted the right-hand side for the pressure knowing we’re struggling for straight line performance,” he said. ”It was worth taking the risk. I would do the same thing again.”

If it wasn’t obvious before that the starts were all-important, it was now blindingly so. Ineos could not afford to lose another start, and they didn’t. In race six, with port entry and with the breeze having stiffened by a knot or two, Ineos positioned themselves to leeward and despite some aggressive tactics from Luna Rossa, managed to stay slightly ahead over the line as both boats headed out to the left side of the course.

Luna Rossa tacked off early, heading out to the right side of the course and setting up a dramatic first cross. Ineos managed a lee bow tack to stay slightly ahead and they never looked back, eventually winning by 14 seconds as Luna Rossa repeatedly probed their defences but found them secure.

And so to Sunday. With Ineos needing to win at least one race to keep the series going into next week, it is going to be nervous stuff, especially with more light winds forecast.

But Ainslie’s team have now proved they can win in these breezes, even with a speed disadvantage and with Britannia having to sail with the largest jib available on their boat (Luna Rossa opted for the J2). It was clearly a big confidence boost.

Like a football team scoring with the last kick before half-time, having been 4-0 down, they can now dream of a second half comeback.

“Tomorrow’s forecast from what I’ve seen looks quite light,” Ainslie commented. “We obviously want more breeze. I think there’s a light northeasterly. But this team will not give up. We’ve got ourselves off the mark and that momentum is key. As we know, in sport momentum is everything.”