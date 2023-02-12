A comeback for Liz Truss, the David Brent of British politics? In a word: delusional

·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

If we had crippled the economy and lost it billions by sheer incompetence and bad decision-making, most of us could expect to be unemployable or even in jail. Not so Liz Truss, who is still picking up the perks of office and an MP’s salary, as well as planning her comeback. In an excruciatingly self-pitying and self-absolving article in the Sunday Telegraph, the former prime minister brazenly defended herself against an imagined “leftwing economic establishment”, as well as exploiting the divisions within her own party (Liz Truss says she didn’t get ‘realistic chance’ to enact tax-cutting agenda, 4 February).

Having laid out her stall of tax cuts and growth, she will simply join the swelling ranks of current and former ministers, MPs and members of the upper house who are turning public service into self-service on an industrial scale. This is not prohibited either by custom or law. And there are no sanctions against a minister of the crown who loses her state a fortune
Graham Lane
London

• Of the many dubious claims made by Liz Truss in her article for the Sunday Telegraph, a particularly galling one is her belief in a “mandate” for her disastrous economic programme. One would imagine she had arrived in Downing Street by means of a glorious election victory, rather than a pie fight between Conservatives in which close to 40% of the membership voted for her opponent and the rest of the population had no say whatsoever. In a word: delusional.
Daniel Peacock
Manchester

• Liz Truss is wasted in politics. Her natural talent is comedy. Like Tommy Cooper and the fictional David Brent, she has that rare comedic ability to appear ridiculous while trying to be serious. Who else but our Liz could blame her fall on Marxist financiers, while insisting that to import cheese “is a disgrace”. Fantastic.

She should follow in the footsteps of Michael Portillo, Ed Balls and Matt Hancock and learn how to sit in trains, dance and eat bugs. Showbiz beckons.
Barry Tighe
London

